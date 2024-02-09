Victoria Beckham: drama over Brooklyn’s baby

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been in a bubble of wedded bliss for almost two years following their extravagant Palm Beach wedding, but now insiders tell heat that, after settling into married life, there’s one thing the couple don’t agree on – when to start a family.

“Brooklyn has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be a young dad – just like his own father was – and, as he’s about to turn 25, he always thought he’d have at least one child by now,” we’re told. “But he knows Nicola is very ambitious and has so much she wants to achieve in her career first.”

This week sees the release of the 29-year-old actress’ passion project, Lola. The film – about a pregnant teenage stripper – not only stars the billionaire heiress in the lead role, but has also been written and directed by her. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is continuing his quest to make it as a chef.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Lola premiere on 3 February. ©Getty: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But insiders now say Brooklyn – whose parents David Beckham, 48, and Victoria Beckham, 49, were just 23 and 24 when they had him – is keen to shift the focus from their careers to starting a family. Back in 2022, he said, “I could have had kids yesterday. Obviously, it’s my wife’s body, but I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around.” For her part, Nicola said last year, “Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first.”

The couple currently split their time between their LA apartment and the Peltz family estate in Miami, and our source says that settling down and having a baby would hopefully give Brooklyn the direction he craves. “In some ways, Brooklyn feels a bit lost with his career and would love to be a stay-at-home dad,” we’re told. “Realistically, he could fit his work around looking after a baby, but it’s not the same for Nicola in the acting and directing world – she has to be on set every day.”

David and Victoria Beckham with baby Brooklyn ©Shutterstock

As heat has previously reported, David and Victoria are keen for some mini Peltz-Beckhams, saying, “Vic keeps joking to David that they’ll be the cool, fun grandparents, as Nicola’s mum Claudia is nearly 70 and her dad Nelson is in his eighties. She wants to be the most glam granny ever.”

And the source adds, “Obviously, David and Victoria are excited at the prospect of Brooklyn starting his own family, but equally, they have pointed out they were in a completely different phase of their lives when they had him.

“They know it’s Nicola who will be carrying the baby, and they both have to be ready.”

