Love shock: ‘Cheryl getting back with Liam Payne’

by heat staff |

Girls Aloud reunited for a bittersweet gala recently in memory of bandmate Sarah Harding. And, much to the shock of fans, there showing his support for Cheryl was ex-boyfriend Liam Payne. The event was organised by Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts to raise funds in memory of their beloved bandmate, who tragically died last September following a battle with breast cancer. And after Liam and Cheryl’s public show of unity, their friends and family are left wondering what this could mean for the once loved-up pair.

Our source says, “It’s no secret that Cheryl and Liam have remained friendly, and despite all the times that he’s embarrassed her by saying too much about their break-up and family life in interviews, they’re still very close. But recently, things have intensified between them and it’s started to get friends and family worried they could be getting back together.”

©getty images

The insider continues, “Cheryl has been really leaning on Liam recently. She trusts him completely – and it’s clear that she still relies on him emotionally, which has put some of her friends on high alert.”

Cheryl first met the Strip That Down singer back in 2008, when the then-14 year old first appeared on The X Factor. Fast forward to 2016, and the pair shocked the nation with their romance. But it wasn’t to last – after welcoming their son Bear, now five, in March 2017, Liam spent much of his time in the US working

on his solo career and the couple split before their son’s first birthday.

Now, with Liam, 29, back on the market after calling off his engagement with on-off girlfriend Maya Henry last year, our source reveals that a romantic reunion could be on the cards for Cheryl, 39.

©getty images

“There are still deep feelings between them both,” we’re told. “Cheryl wouldn’t have Liam involved in such

a personal matter if she wasn’t still comfortable being vulnerable around him, and Liam wants to be that emotional support crutch for her.”

But a recoupling is ringing alarm bells for those close to Cheryl. Liam himself admitted their break-up was his fault due to his failure to adjust to being a young dad. He’s also admitted to struggling with alcohol and drug use in the past, and there were rumours last year that his partying had got “out of control”.

“Cheryl’s friends and family are worried it’ll only end in disaster again,” our insider reveals.

©getty images

“While Liam clearly cares for Cheryl, they still think he has a lot of wild oats to sow and things to achieve in his career that would pull him away from her and Bear. They don’t feel that Cheryl would be able to put up with all that again – but at the same time, she’s struggled to find love and has been burned too often to take a risk on somebody new. Cheryl has always said she understood why their relationship didn’t quite stand the test of time – but she feels they have unfinished business.”

And, with Sarah’s death bringing up emotional memories for the girls, Liam’s support has the singer thinking about what could be. “Cheryl has really enjoyed being treated with so much love and care by Liam,” says the source, adding, “Her friends have warned her to slow things down. They want her to realise she’s going through a tough time, and are worried that, if she gets back with him, nothing will have changed and she will be constantly playing catch-up with what Liam is doing, which could make her feel insecure all over again.”