Cheryl’s tears: ‘It’s time for me to let go’

by Millie Payne |

Cheryl relaunched her career as a West End actress in January, wowing critics and fans alike with her performance in 2:22: A Ghost Story. But now Cheryl’s three-month run in the spooky play has come to an end, she’s finding it hard to let go.

And it’s clear the success onstage has meant a lot to the Girls Aloudstar, who burst into tears after the final performance last week and reflected on the experience in a long Insta post. The singer-turned-thespian told her millions of followers that she “loved every second” and will be “forever grateful” to everyone involved for the “amazing experience”.

But, while one door might be closing for Cheryl, 39, we’re told that several could be opening for her amid her new-found zest for acting. “Cheryl has felt herself come alive these last few months,” heat’s source says.

“The buzz is addictive for her and she loved the tight-knit bond of working in a theatre crew. It’s hard to let that go. What’s even better is that she has some really great offers coming in. She would absolutely love to do a TV show, and a few pitches and scripts are being shown to her. She’s found her passion in acting and this is probably the most excited she’s been in her adult life.”

But despite finding a new lease of life onstage, Cheryl – who is mum to six-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne – is anxious about juggling her new career with parenting. While she prefers to keep her only child out of the spotlight, she revealed in an interview earlier this year that she enjoyed lockdown “a little bit too much”, as she was “really blessed” to have some time just her and Bear.

But being apart from her son – specifically for his bedtime routine – during her theatre run has left the star questioning whether her career will come at a cost to her precious time with Bear.

Our insider says, “Cheryl is torn about missing Bear. It’s been really tough for both of them, and a huge adjustment. She does miss her old pace of life, because being a working mum is a really hard gig, even though she knows how lucky she is to have her mum and family – including Liam and his parents – on hand to help. They’re all very close, and she knows everyone is there for Bear.”