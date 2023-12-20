Chloe Madeley: ‘James Haskell and I will spend Christmas together’

They may have split in September, but Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are apparently still on the best of terms as co-parents – and will even be celebrating the festive season together.

In fact, last week, 36 – who welcomed daughter Bodhi in August 2022 – admitted that not only were she and James, 38, spending the big day with their one year old, they are also planning a child-free night out together, and are hoping to continue filming their reality show Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley last year ©(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The daughter of TV presenters Richard for nine years Madeley, 67, and Judy Finnigan, 75, revealed, “I’ve already booked all of the adults in our family to see The Nutcracker. We’re all spending Christmas together, and James will be there.”

She added, “We’ve also pitched [a second series of A Family Affair] and are waiting to hear. While it’ll be focused primarily on me, everyone will still be involved, [my] parents and James because we co-parent very well."

The couple’s focus is their daughter Bodhi ©Instagram/@jameshaskell

Chloe and rugby player-turned-DJ James began dating back in 2014 after reportedly meeting on social media, eventually getting engaged in Paris in April 2018. The pair tied the know later that year in a star-studded winter ceremony.

Sadly, in early October 2023, rumours started that the pair's relationship was on the rocks after photos emerged of James cosying up to a mystery woman while on a night out. Chloe seemed to ditch her wedding ring soon after, and eventually the couple confirmed their split after five years of marriage in a statement, saying, "Our sole focus noew is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."

heat's bumper Christmas issue is out now ©Bauer Media