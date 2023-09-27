David Beckham’s extreme gift to Victoria

It turns out David Beckham hasn’t run out of room on his already heavily inked body, as he’s just showed off a new tattoo, which serves as a loving tribute to wife Victoria.

The Inter Miami president and former England ace got Posh tattooed on his left middle finger, paying homage to Vic’s famous and long-standing nickname from the Spice Girls. “Any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family,” he said recently. And now, as devoted Beckham fans wait patiently for the footballer’s four-part docuseries to arrive on Netflix next week – which will chronicle his sporting career, as well as shining a spotlight on his relationship with Vic – a source tells heat that the TV project, along with the new addition to his body art, has left the power pair swept up in a blissful Brand Beckham bubble that is showing no sign of bursting.

David's 'Posh' new tattoo ©Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock

We’re told, “It may seem cheesy, but for David, the tattoo is like a vow of eternal devotion to Vic, more than a ring. It’s imprinted on him forever, symbolising his soulmate, his destiny. They are so rock-solid right now. Their marriage is the best it’s ever been and they are so strong together.”

And it seems looking back at their 24-year marriage has made both of them emotional. “Watching the finished Netflix docuseries has brought David to his knees, especially with the realisation that Vic has always been there by his side as his greatest cheerleader,” our source adds. “She was so touched by the tattoo, as it’s been a real journey for her looking back.”

David and Victoria ©Getty

Her status in the Spice Girls and his glittering football stats meant Posh, 49, and Becks, 48 – who are parents to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 (who also recently got his own Posh tattoo), and 12-year-old Harper – were destined for A-list domination when they first met in 1997. But their marriage has not been without public scrutiny. In the early noughties, David denied allegations of an affair with his PA Rebecca Loos, and in 2018, Twitter was alight with speculation they were about to announce their divorce, which came after David hit back against claims they were only staying together for their lucrative brand.

But our source says despite some lows over the years, their deep-rooted love and the fun they have outweighs all else. “There have been times when they were on opposite sides – and things turned complicated – but they are still stuck like glue and have so many ambitions together for the future.

“David understands he could never have achieved any of this without her. She did it all for him.”