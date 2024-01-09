The truth behind Emily Atack’s shock baby news

She may have had a reputation as TV’s party girl, but following her surprise pregnancy announcement, Emily Atack is now about to enter an exciting new phase.

Debuting her already blossoming bump on social media, Emily, 34, wrote, “I’m delighted to share that we’re having a baby! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting, a bit like when you’ve just stepped off the Oblivion at Alton Towers.”

Adding that she’s got to know her body “on such an insane level” since finding out the news, Emily took the time to thank fans for their support, saying, “You’ve always stuck by me through the years – do stick around to watch me enter my mum era.”

Revealing that she was five months gone, making the baby due around April, it will be Emily’s first child with boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner.

The Inbetweeners actress was first linked to the 37-year-old nuclear scientist back in September, with the duo recently moving in together. It has also been revealed that the couple have been family friends for decades and are actually stepcousins – Emily’s actress mum Kate Robbins is the sister of Alistair’s stepmum, Jane Garner.

Over the years, Emily has solidified her status as one of telly’s most fun-loving stars – jetting off on glam holidays and enjoying boozy nights out with pals. But she has always been open about her hopes to settle down and start a family.

In 2019, she candidly spoke about her fertility worries ahead of turning 30 on the documentary Emily Atack: Adulting.

Explaining that issues having children would leave her “devastated”, Emily – who was in a relationship with Rob Jowers at the time – said, “I’m worrying I’ll get to 32, and still not be anywhere close to having kids. I don’t want to be a lonely old person, I want to be surrounded by family.”

And with Emily’s baby dreams now coming true, she’s more than happy to be settling down. As one source said, “Family is everything to Emily, so she can’t wait to start one of her own.”