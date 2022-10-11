Ferne McCann’s big day: wedding dream ends in tears

by Millie Payne |

When damning recordings allegedly of Ferne McCann began circulating on social media, it was inevitable that her world would be turned upside down. The voice notes appear to show Ferne cruelly fat-shaming long-time friend Sam Faiers, and not only has this ruined the close bond she shared with the reality star and her sister Billie, it’s also

left her career in turmoil – and could even lead to the cancellation of her wedding to fiancé Lorri Haines.

The star, who is mum to daughter Sunday, four, has enjoyed huge success with her First Time Mum reality show on ITVBe, and had been hoping her upcoming wedding would lead to a spin-off, just like Billie had for her big day in 2019.

A source tells us, “Ferne fears there’s going to be more leaks and that it might affect her TV deal. She was hoping for a big wedding special that would help her pay for her dream big day, but now she’s worried that’s all off. She doesn’t know who she can trust – it feels like somebody out there has a vendetta against her and she’s terrified that, whoever it is, won’t be satisfied until her career has been completely obliterated, She is convinced there is more to come.”

The ex-TOWIE star, 32, has reportedly contacted the police to investigate the series of leaked voice notes. In one recording, the voice brands Sam, 31, a “fat c * * t”, adding, “Her thighs are so big and I looked really skinny today.” In another, Sam is referred to as a “narcissistic bitch”.

Shortly after news of the recordings went viral, Ferne deleted her Instagram Stories about being a charitable ambassador for Deliveroo – although it has not been confirmed that she has been dropped.

And now, our source adds that Ferne is worried her relationship with real estate agent Lorri, 30 – who popped the question in July – will suffer due to her tainted profile.

We’re told, “She’s worried it could affect things with Lorri, as he’s obviously been thrust into the public eye ever since they got together. Lorri has been nothing but supportive, but she’s convinced this could put him off her.”