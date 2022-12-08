Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner secret hook-ups 👀

by heat staff |

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are both back on the market – and our insider reveals the exes have rekindled their spark and are enjoying some flirty hook-ups once again.

“Harry and Kendall never lost touch. They’ve both matured a lot these past few years, and the attraction never really went away,” heat’s source explains.

“Harry texted her right after he heard about her break-up and she got back right away. They’ve been hanging out and hooking up on the downlow when their schedules allow.”

Harry is single after splitting from Olivia Wilde ©Getty

Harry, 28, recently called it quits with film director Olivia Wilde, 38, after two years of intense drama and public feuds. After meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, the pair struck up a relationship – with Olivia allegedly breaking up with long-term partner Jason Sudeikis, 47, for the pop star.

And within days of Harry’s team confirming his break up, supermodel Kendall, 27, revealed that she, too, had quietly split from NBA star Devin Booker, 26, with those close to the couple saying their busy schedules were to blame.

But while Kendall and Harry celebrate their newly single status in each other’s company, don’t expect to spot the As It Was singer on any Kardashians episodes.

Opening up about their private hook-ups, our insider reveals, “Harry and Kendall don’t want anything serious. It’s an arrangement that’s worked for them down the years several times before, and they trust each other completely to keep it discreet.”

Harry is enjoying secret hook-ups with Kendall ©Getty

The pair were first rumoured to have dated during 2013, being snapped getting extremely cosy during a romantic yacht getaway in 2016.

Having remained close pals since their romance, friends insist there’s still chemistry between them – and now our source says the Watermelon Sugar singer is eager to forget the drama of the past two years and let his hair down with fun-loving Kendall.

We’re told, “For Harry, it’s the perfect antidote to all the stress and pressure he went through with Olivia – especially towards the end.”