heat’s rich list 2022

CREDIT: getty images

How she made it: By the time Little Mix played their farewell Confetti tour last spring, they were one of the most successful girl bands of all time – worth £60m, thanks to 60m records sold and 12bn tracks streamed worldwide (plus a zillion partnerships with everybody from Schwarzkopf to Primark). Perrie’s a pop-preneur in her own right, collaborating with Superga and launching her Disora clothing line last year. She’s also predicted to earn £27k for branded Insta posts to her 16.2m followers.

How she spends it: Perrie shares a £3.5m Cheshire mansion with her footballer fiancé Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain (worth £20m) and son Axel. As her selfie backdrops show, she’s fond of luxury hols in Dubai, the Caribbean and the Maldives, too.