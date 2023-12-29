Helen Flanagan joins David Haye’s throuple

David Haye’s polyamorous relationship status has been subject to a lot of speculation over the past year, thanks to The Saturdays’ Una Healy joining the mix at the end of 2022.

Now, a new famous face has apparently become a part of David’s “throuple” with his girlfriend Sian Osborne – actress Helen Flanagan.

Helen Flanagan ©getty

According to sources, the former boxer, 43, and Helen, 33 – who originally met on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012 – have enjoyed several dates after reconnecting at a boxing after-party in May, where Helen also met Sian. “Helen reconnected with David earlier this year,” says our source. “They got on well and have been messaging ever since. Helen and Sian also met and hit it off. Helen’s a very open-minded person and all three got on well. Helen has had some difficult dating experiences since becoming single, but she’s really enjoying David’s company. She and David got on in the jungle, but recently they seem to have really clicked and had that chemistry. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

As well as dating model Sian, 31, since 2020, David was previously linked to Una, 42, and even shared a Valentine’s Day tribute to both the singer and Sian this year. But despite the message, Una later revealed she’d ended the relationship in January, saying she felt she’d been tricked into the throuple narrative. “There’s no dynamic there. [Sian’s] not my girlfriend, he’s both our boyfriend, and I just thought, ‘I’m out, you can have him…’ I don’t want to be in a three-way relationship.” The interviewer joked, “You were hoodwinked into a throuple”, and Una agreed, “I was!"

sian and David ©getty

Helen split from her fiancé footballer Scott Sinclair in July after 13 years, and the pair have children Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two, together. While neither David nor Helen have commented on the rumours surrounding them, the former Corrie actress recently revealed that she was dating again, sharing a TikTok in which her eldest daughter told viewers that her mum was about to go on a date with a “really hot” guy.

We wonder if Sian’s got Matilda’s seal of approval, too?