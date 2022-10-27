Jennifer Aniston demands $100m from Brad Pitt

by heat staff |

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship hits an all-time low as they continue to battle it out in the divorce courts, Brad has managed to annoy his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. The revelation that Brad’s planning on selling his production company Plan B – which he set up with the Friends actress – for a huge payout has left her demanding a cut of the profits.

An insider tells heat, “This is not just about money. As far as Jen’s concerned, what’s of equal importance is the principle. The bottom line is that she was a co-creator and founder of Plan B, and while it was technically passed onto Brad, she hasn’t had anything like the credit she deserved for building it up at inception – plus acting as a de facto consultant for many years when Brad needed to bounce ideas for projects or make big investments or business decisions.”

Founded in November 2001 by Brad and Jen, as well as producer Brad Grey, Plan B has released films including The Departed, 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight – all of which won the Academy Award for Best Picture. In 2005, after Hollywood’s former golden couple split, Brad, 58, became the sole owner of the company. And while Jen, 53, was happy with the decision at the time, now that Plan B has apparently received numerous big-money offers, she’s looking for compensation.

Our source continues, “Jen at least expects acknowledgment and involvement assuming Brad’s sale goes through, plus the option to work with whoever takes it on. Up until just a few years ago, Jennifer and Brad were brainstorming projects and scripts for the company, but it’s now emerged that Brad has had this sale in the works for quite some time, and it stings for Jen that she’s been blindsided and left out of the loop.”

