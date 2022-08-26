  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston in love: but has she chosen the wrong guy?

Jennifer Aniston has got a BIG crush on her new co-star

jennifer aniston
by heat staff |
Posted

TV fans weren’t the only ones who were delighted when it was announced Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was joining series three of The Morning Show. Someone who was particularly excited was “super-fan” Jennifer Aniston, who
has apparently had a monster crush on the actor for over 15 years.

A source tells heat, “Jon has always been at the top of Jen’s list of guys she’d date in a heartbeat. She’s had a crush on him for a while. She was aware of him before he got the Mad Men gig, because he was already making waves
in Hollywood, and once he landed the role of Don Draper [in 2007], he caught Jen’s eye in a big way. It’s no exaggeration to say she’s a quite the fan.”

The source continues, “They’ve hung out socially a few times over the years, and Jen has admitted that there’s definitely some chemistry between them.”

Unfortunately for Jen, 53, the timing has never worked for the pair of them. Jon, 51, previously dated actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015, and he is currently dating actress Anna Osceola, 34, whom he’s been with since 2020.

Jen has also been in and out of relationships and was with Justin Theroux for most of the time that she’s known Jon.

jon hamm
Jon: "I'm not mad about this" ©getty images

Our insider reveals that Jen’s hopeful that once he joins the show, they can build on their chemistry – but only on screen. “Jen pushed hard for Jon to join the show as he’s  a great actor, and it’ll make the set a whole lot more enjoyable having him around during those long hours of shooting. It’s a fairly sociable environment once the cameras stop rolling, too, so she and everyone else will make him feel welcome.”

The source adds that Jen is completely respectful of his relationship, as she would never want to be the other woman in this or any other scenario. “Jen just hopes to become better friends with Jon, then wait and see how the dynamic is between them and hopefully build on the spark she’s felt in the past,” we’re told. “If it’s meant to be at some point in the future, then that’s a dream come true and it’ll justify her patience in hanging around so long for the next Mr Right.”

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK
