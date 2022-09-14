Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: divorce after 8 weeks?

by heat staff |

It’s been less than two months since their surprise elopement to Vegas, followed by an epic wedding celebration in Georgia, so you’d think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would still be enjoying the honeymoon period.

But fans have pointed out how gloomy the actor has looked in recent weeks, as the newlyweds get back to reality in LA.

Insiders tell heat that J-Lo, 53, has noticed her new husband’s change of mood, and is starting to worry Ben, 50, is already getting tired of her.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on September 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Now all the excitement from the weddings and honeymoons has worn off, Jen’s panicking that Ben might get bored of married life very quickly,” says an insider close to the couple. “She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied. She’s trying to keep things fresh and exciting, and has even been trying to get him to join her punishing workouts and go to more events together so she can keep an eye on him.”

Dad-of-three Ben – who’s been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction – was seen sobbing during their first honeymoon to Paris, which saw them pictured in multiple his ’n’ hers outfits, well-orchestrated by fashionista Jen. The pair enjoyed a second honeymoon in Italy, after their three-day celeb extravaganza at the actor’s $9million estate. Jen called her wedding “the best dream”, but fans have pointed out how glum the Argo star has seemed since.

Last week, the couple attended the Malibu Chilli Cook-off with J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. But one fan tweeted, “Why does Ben Affleck look so goddamn miserable in every photo? Mate – you got J-Lo back and married her. You’re punching way above your weight. Cheer up.” Another commented, “He hardly ever looks at her in most of the photos we see. Not a good sign.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 07: Ben Affleck is seen on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

But our insider says Jen’s hoping it might just be a good old-fashioned case of post-wedding blues. We’re told, “Getting back together and getting married has been such a fairy tale, but it’s back to reality now the summer’s over and they’re settling into regular life. They’re about to move into Jen’s house and are currently trying to consolidate all their things. Jen’s desperate to keep Ben occupied and is making sure he’s happy to spend time at home – she’s sorting a games room there so he can hang out with his friends.”

And, of course, the Jenny From The Block singer – who was first engaged to Ben back in 2002, after the pair met making movie Gigli – has a plan to keep the spark alive. “Jen thinks they should make another movie together, even though Gigli bombed hard,” says our source. “Her team are advising against it, but Jen is a powerful producer with her own production company these days. She thinks it’s the perfect way to keep things exciting and stop Ben getting bored.”

Ben’s fatigue may be the least of J-Lo’s problems, though, as our source tells us she’s feeling the pressure to make sure this marriage – her fourth – doesn’t end in divorce. “Jen doesn’t want to smother Ben, but she knows it shouldn’t be her doing all the work. Ben has some well-documented issues when it comes to partying and gambling, and she’s worried about him slipping back into his old ways.