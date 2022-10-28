Pushy Jennifer Lopez’s ‘turned Ben into a robot’

by heat staff |

It was the epitome of true love when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance last year – but as they settle into married life, the fairy tale appears to have taken a dark turn.

As countless pictures have emerged of Gone Girl actor Ben, 50, looking bored and emotionless next to the Jenny From The Block singer, an insider tells heat those close to the couple are concerned that J-Lo, 53, has turned her hubby into her own “personal robot”.

“Everyone, including Ben, knew what marrying Jennifer would entail, but it’s hard to believe he is 100 per cent happy when he’s so visibly awkward and lost-looking. It’s almost as if he’s turned into J-Lo’s puppet, just like all the other guys before him, and there’s a strong sense that he’s accepted this is his path, at least for now. The likes of Matt Damon and his brother Casey have been shaking their heads and hoping he snaps out of it. The poor guy looks like he’s about to burst into tears at any time.”

And our insider shares that the actor – who’s been open about his previous struggles with alcohol addiction – is in no rush to voice his displeasure to his new wife, saying, “Ben’s not raised any complaints to Jen, probably because he knows if he started asking for space, it would not go down very well.”

Our source adds, “Jen would be the first to admit she’s needy, but with Ben it’s on another level. It doesn’t even

enter her head that she’s asking too much of him. She views them as the superstar couple of their generation – if not all of time – and so they come as a package deal.”

However, close friends and family are concerned that Ben might be in deeper than he thought, with our insider explaining, “Jen very much wears the pants.