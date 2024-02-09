Jessica Biel’s strict rules for ‘cheat’ Justin Timberlake

He was the soundtrack to our noughties, but it’s been five years since Justin Timberlake treated us to a new album. But in what could be the comeback of all comebacks, the star has released a new single, Selfish; announced a four-years-in-the-making album, Everything I Thought It Was, and fuelled hysteria with news of upcoming world tour Forget Tomorrow. Talk about a hard launch.

But following reports that Justin’s tour was only given the green light once his wife Jessica Biel had given her blessing, heat has learned that she is laying down the law after his infamous “cheating” scandal in 2019.

Jessica Biel supporting husband Justin Timberlake at a screening of his of film "Trolls: Band Together" in November. ©Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

A source says that, despite the singing superstar, 43, working on himself and their marriage, a strict list of tour rules has been established.

“He’s got to check in with Jessica every night and she’s got to be able to reach him whenever she wants, no excuses,” we’re told.

“He’s agreed that he won’t be going out after the shows partying and drinking – or putting himself in situations that could leave room for doubt. If he does anything that humiliates her or breaks their trust, she’s made it clear that will be the last straw. Jessica will be keeping extremely close tabs and expecting him to follow those rules to the letter.”

Justin’s relationship with film star Jessica, 41, came to light in 2007 when they were spotted together at Sundance Film Festival. Following a brief split in 2011, they bounced back stronger, tying the knot a year later and going on to welcome sons, Silas, eight, and Phineas, three. But a year before Phineas’ arrival in 2020, their marriage was thrown into jeopardy when paparazzi photos emerged of Justin – who appeared not to be wearing his wedding ring – holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a boozy night out.

Weeks later, he issued a statement on Instagram, publicly apologising to his wife and Silas for putting them through “such an embarrassing situation”.

justin publicly apologised to his family ©Getty Images: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

“I’d displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and regret my behaviour. I should have known better,” he penned in part.

And now, our source says that while Jessica doesn’t plan on joining Justin for his world tour, she doesn’t want the hard work they’ve put into salvaging their marriage to be in vain.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

We’re told, “Justin and Jessica have clawed their way to a good place again now. But it’s taken years of therapy, endless assurances, compromises, and – more crucially – a total reset in Justin’s lifestyle to win back Jessica’s trust and persuade her to stick around. She was humiliated, destroyed and on the fence about whether or not the marriage could be saved, so the onus was on Justin to prove he was capable of change.

“This tour is a different scenario entirely, though, as it’s the first time Justin will be on his own without Jessica for long periods and in different countries. Of course, she wouldn’t be human if it didn’t set off alarm bells, given what’s happened before. But it’s down to Justin to prove he really is this changed man who can honour his wife. He swears she’s got nothing to worry about, but only time will tell if he can follow through.”