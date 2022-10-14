  1. Home
Kara Tointon’s secret love split

She’s broken off her engagement

They welcomed their second child less than two years ago, but last week, it was reported that Kara Tointon and her fiancé Marius Jensen secretly split at the end of last year after realising there was no future for them as a couple. And it seems as though Marius – who has sons Frey, three, and Helly, 20 months, with ex-EastEnders star Kara – has moved on from the relationship, as he was pictured kissing a mystery woman outside a London nightclub last month.

According to sources, the split is amicable and no one else is involved, with one saying, “They remain friends and
are both very committed to co-parenting their two children,” Kara, 39, and the Norweigan chiropractor had been together since 2016, and Kara previously spoke about how she quickly knew Marius was The One for her when he invited her to his annual festive dinner.

The actress said, “It was more than 50 people. He sets up a long table, it’s black tie, and he cooks sheep’s ribs, a Norwegian delicacy. I remember thinking, ‘This man is pretty amazing – this is my man.’”

They became engaged in 2018 – he proposed just a week before they found out Kara was pregnant with their first child – and had hoped to wed where Marius’ grandfather grew up in Norway, but the COVID pandemic and multiple lockdowns halted plans.

In a interview last week, Kara gave no indication they’d split as she spoke warmly of Marius, saying, “He’s really good and we have two incredible kids, and we’re really happy with them. We’re a good team.”

