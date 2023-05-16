Louise Redknapp: ‘I’ve given up on men’

by heat staff |

She’s been rocking some very sexy looks as she promotes her upcoming Greatest Hits album – even flashing her bottom in a music video for one of the remixed tracks – and it seems that Louise Redknapp’s new-found confidence also extends to her love life.

According to insiders, the 2 Faced hitmaker, 48, is having a blast with her return to music and doesn’t feel the need to meet someone new. We’re told, “Louise is going out and having fun with friends right now and is no longer on the hunt for a man. She can’t help but feel that forcing herself on dates or into a relationship with just anyone will put her in a situation where she ends up having to dim her light for a man, which she absolutely will not let herself ever do again.

“She is feeling incredibly grateful right now – going back to her music, touring, acting and being a mum to her beautiful boys. She genuinely feels so blessed and knows she has so many things other people don’t.”

And it seems Louise is happy to wait for love to find her.

“She’s a firm believer in things happening for a reason,” our source explains.

“She feels that if you spend too much time looking for it, then love isn’t going to find you. It’s only when you’re having fun and being spontaneous that magic happens, so she’s going down that route.”

After her split from her husband of 19 years, Jamie Redknapp, in 2017, Louise stayed single, revealing in an interview that she “needed to be her two sons’ [ Charles, 18, and Beau, 14 ] one staple”, especially when her footballer ex, 49, married model Frida Andersson in 2021.

Plus, Louise has a roster of celeb friends to hang out with, including singers Beverley Knight and Love Island’s Amber Davies, but it seems that some are surprised about her new stance on dating.

Our source explains, “Some friends feel that to get a man, you have to put yourself out there. They know Louise has been through a lot, but they wouldn’t want her to give up on love, and they’ve been encouraging her to go on dates. But Louise just isn’t craving a partner right now and is happy with her own company. She’s really enjoying her life with all the projects she’s got going on and being a mum. A relationship would be a nice bonus, but it’s no longer the be all and end all with her.”