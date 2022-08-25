Megan McKenna’s footballer boyfriend ‘revealed’ and PHWOAR

It looks like Megan McKenna is no longer enjoying the single life following her shock split from her mysterious ex-boyfriend Josh Riley as she's been pictured enjoying cosy dates with Cambridge United footballer Lloyd Jones, who is well known in the Essex circles and is fit with a capital F.

Meg, who recently showed off her brand new fringe, is apparently in the "early days of dating" with Lloyd, who is also a model signed to IMG Models. Swoooon.

A source told The Sun of the romance, "Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they're really enjoying each other's company.

"It's very early days but there's certainly a spark there. She's never dated a footballer before and she's loving watching him play."

The new romance comes seven months after Megan's split from Josh, which came as a huge surprise as Meg said in November 2021 that she was "really happy", and her Instagram feed was littered with romantic candlelit dinners and stunning sunsets. Josh was notoriously private and never revealed his face on social media.

Confirming the split, Megan said in the statement, "I want to deal with this privately and we had an amicable breakup."

There were even rumours that they had got engaged, as fans spotted Megan sporting a huge diamond sparkler on a flight to the Maldives.

The engagement rumours were soon dashed though, as a rep for Megan told OK!, "Megan took the video in selfie mode, so it flips the image. The hand with the 4 rings on is actually her right hand."

megan jetting off on holiday ©Instagram/@meganmckenna

Who is Josh Riley?

Josh is a London businessman and director of fashion company Yelir World and dated Megan since 2020.

All the famous faces Megan McKenna has dated

All the famous faces Megan McKenna has dated 2 of 4 Slide 2 of 5 MTV Stephen Bear Megan and Bear met on Ex On The beach in 2017. They flirted and shared a kiss, but then Bear admitted that he liked Jemma Lucy more than Megan, and Megan soon unleashed that temper of hers.

Getty Jordan Davies Megan also met Ibiza Weekender's Jordan in 2017, on the same season of Ex On The Beach she met Bear. Jordan and Megan got along pretty well for a while, well enough for him to get down on one knee and propose to her ON TV. Safe to say, things didn't work out and the engagement was very short lived and Megan was soon in the CBB house cuddling up to Scotty T. But Megan isn't one to shy away from dramz.

Scotty T After stints on Ex On The Beach Megan entered CBB and romance was soon brewing with none other than Geordie Shore's very own Scotty T. But their romance was short-lived and was over by the time they left the CBB house. The pair blamed it on distance, with Megan down in Essex and Scott all the way up in Newcastle.

Getty Pete Wicks Pete Wicks is probably Megan's most famous relationship, as their doomed romance played out on TOWIE for a good few years. They began flirting over Twitter in 2015 and their romance was confirmed when Megan showed up on Pete's arm for the 200th episode Great Gatsby themed party. Megan and Pete were one feisty couple and their relationship was littered with cheating scandals and screaming matches in the street. However, despite trying many times, Megan and Pete were just not meant to be. In 2019, they both reunited on dating show Celebs Go Dating, where they both agreed to be friends.

Stephen Bear Megan and Bear met on Ex On The beach in 2017. They flirted and shared a kiss, but then Bear admitted that he liked Jemma Lucy more than Megan, and Megan soon unleashed that temper of hers.

How long were Megan McKenna and Josh Riley together

It looks like Megan and Josh started dating in 2020. It’s thought the couple got together after Josh wined and dined Megan on a number of swanky dinner dates, with things getting serious pretty quickly. It was previously claimed his family "welcomed her with open arms" and he "makes her feel very happy"

“Megan and Josh have been dating for a few months. They’re totally smitten, it’s very sweet to see,” a source told the earlier publication at the time.

“The pair of them are taking it slow but they have been talking about the future. Megan seems so settled and happy now, Josh has made her feel really happy.