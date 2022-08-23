Meghan & Harry: ‘You won’t get away with this’

by heat staff |

It’s been just short of a year-and-a-half since Harry and Meghan sat down for their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in what became the most candid insight into their experience of royal life to date. Fourteen months after bidding farewell to life as working royals – which was closely followed by a relocation to California – the Sussexes dropped a series of staggering claims surrounding their exit, which left Buckingham Palace furious. But, despite the fallout from their damning allegations, heat has learned that Harry, 37, and Meghan, 41, are gearing up to risk

it all once again by laying everything on the table for a new documentary.

Last year, the couple – who are parents to Archie, three, and Lilibet, one – signed a lucrative, multi-year deal with Netflix, with an “At home with the Sussexes”-style documentary reportedly in the works, among other ventures for the streaming service. But these projects won’t be as revealing as he planned documentary.

“Meghan and Harry have been discussing the idea of doing a one-off where they lay bare exactly what happened with their royal exit in a bid to stop all the family drama,” our insider explains. “They’re already doing their show for Netflix, which is more about building their philanthropic brand, but they want to put out something else that will tell their side of the story once and for all.”

Meghan – who likes to use the title Duchess of Sussex wherever she goes – has been a hot topic in royal biographies of late, and we’re told she’s growing tired of dealing with the misconceptions made about her. It’s thought she views the mooted documentary as a platform for her and Harry to further push for revolutionary change.

But our insider says they won’t be able to get away with slating the royal family while still using their connections to their advantage for much longer.

We’re told, “Even some of their closest advisors think it’s a bad idea, and instead of healing any rifts, they fear it could blow the Palace apart, and there would be serious repercussions for all involved. For now, their team are begging the duo to stick with the Netflix deal and podcast, and stay out of trouble. There is a genuine concern that if they say anything else or cause more upset, then the tide may turn against them – and all they become known for is stirring up family trouble.”

Back in 2020, millions of viewers tuned in across the globe for the tell-all Oprah interview, but no one could have fully anticipated the breadth of the disclosures that were made in the 85-minute airing. Among revelations such as the Duchess of Cambridge making Meghan cry over bridesmaid dresses and Harry realising he was “trapped” in his family, the couple also alleged there had been “concerns and conversations” about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

News of the Sussexes potentially reigniting the rift comes after it was announced that they will be travelling to the UK next month to attend charity events “close to their hearts”. Their last visit was in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the upcoming trip will see them attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

A spokesperson for the couple revealed they were “delighted” to be visiting, but they are said to have no plans on the agenda to see the Cambridges, despite the fact the families will be less than a kilometre away from each other on the Queen’s Windsor estate.