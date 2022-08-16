Meghan Markle’s anti-royal vow renewal: guess who’s NFI?

by Heat |

After celebrating their fourth anniversary back in May, Meghan and Harry are ready to say “I do” all over again – but this time, it’s going to be on US soil.

An insider tells heat that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to renew their vows in a “woke ceremony in America” – and want every aspect of it to be different from their royal wedding at Windsor Castle. We’re told it’s something they’ve been hoping to do ever since starting their new life in the US, but they found their original plans scuppered by the pandemic. They were also keen to get the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee out of the way – perhaps

to avoid cries of stealing the spotlight – but with nothing holding them back, they’re now keen to renew their vows before summer ends.

“They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite,” we’re told.

“Meghan’s mum Doria will be on the list, but she’ll be the only family member. Then there will be a handful of their close US friends – like Katherine and David [ Foster ] , Janina [ Gavankar ] , possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas – but, obviously, it’ll all depend on their schedules. There’ll be roles for the kids and they’ll write their own vows. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon.”

The couple – who are parents to Archie, three, and Lilibet, one – have a lot on their plate at the moment, with Harry’s upcoming autobiography release and those pesky Spotify and Netflix deals to fulfil, so our source tells us they plan to make the wedding happen sooner rather than later.

“Things are going to be beyond hectic with the docuseries and other priorities. They’ll make the time, though, and they’re both super-excited to do this. They’re more in love now than ever, and proud of everything they’ve got through together these past four years. Saying their vows again is a beautiful way to underline that.”

We’re told the couple are shunning their luxury mansion as the venue, and instead opting for somewhere more rural, though equally glamorous, naturally.

“The more Harry sees of the beautiful corners of the States, such as Jackson Hole in Idaho and the islands off the coast of Florida and Maine, the more his mind’s blown by what a beautiful country it is and how he’s hit the jackpot by landing an American for his soulmate,” says the source.

But while 37-year-old Harry’s busy exploring American islands, the source says Blighty’s shores are still lingering

in his mind. “Harry will always respect and have a special affinity towards the country of his birth, and both he and Meghan treasure the memory of their UK wedding, despite the dramas that ended up overshadowing it,” says the insider.

“But putting down roots and showing a commitment to Harry’s current place of residence and where their children will be raised is something that’s important to both of them.”

And despite the success of their first wedding day – the £32million event was watched by 1.9bn people – Meghan has no desire to repeat the experience back on British soil, with our source saying, “It means so much to her that Harry is on board with getting their marriage blessed in America.”

The couple left the UK in 2020, after stepping down as senior royals. And heat’s insider says that Harry is keen to extend his US roots at the couple’s Montecito mansion.

“The Sussexes are more committed to their long-term future in America than ever. Even if Harry does get homesick from time to time, there’s no way he’d want to give up this fabulous new life anytime soon. He’s got the family he always dreamed of, a job that gives him financial security, as well as the opportunity to ‘serve’ in a manner he sees fit, plus he has this incredible chance to broaden his horizons with his soulmate,” says the source.