Inside Molly-Mae Hague’s dream wardrobe

by Heat |

With 1.6 million subscribers to her name, Molly-Mae Hague ensures her YouTube content is always the crème de la crème.

And she did not disappoint with her latest video, as she gave an in-depth and jealousy-inducing tour of her dream wardrobe, which was complete with designer labels in every corner, a brimming perfume cabinet and a Vogue-inspired bookstand.

We can’t say we expected anything less.

©YouTube / mollymae

The former Love Islander, 23, lives with her boyfriend and fellow ex-Islander Tommy Fury, also 23, in what is understood to be a six-bedroom property worth £4million in Cheshire.

And the influencer, who enlisted videographers to capture the closet in all its aesthetic glory, said this wardrobe room is her favourite because she intends to stay in the house for a very long time.

So let’s take a look at why Molly-Mae described the room as ‘everything and more’…

molly's perfume collection ©YouTube / mollymae

The coordination, specifically in terms of colour, is second-to-none. The self-proclaimed hoodie and blazer addict boasts a jaw-dropping collection of both and even joked that she doesn’t know what she’s doing with so many grey jumpers. As for sportswear, Khloé Kardashian was Molly-Mae’s muse, particularly as it came to labelling each rack of items.

Her underwear drawer, which she quickly shut to not embarrass her videographers, was like something out of Victoria’s Secret. “Every girl’s dream,” Molly-Mae enthused.

©YouTube / mollymae

Confessing that she wants to spend more money on making the house look nice instead of on shoes and bags, we would still say the Pretty Little Thing fashionista has a collection to write home about, especially when you consider her Prada beach bags have their own shelf.

The room is 90% finished, and luckily for Molly-Mae’s loyal fanbase, she has promised regular updates and maybe even tours of other areas in the house. We can’t wait.