  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Olivia Wilde’s proposal deadline for Harry Styles

She wants to seal the deal pronto

olivia wilde harry styles
by heat staff |
Posted

With Don’t Worry Darling raking it in at the box office despite all the drama surrounding it, Olivia Wilde is focusing
on the next project: her relationship.

Although her romance with Harry Styles was plagued by split rumours just weeks ago, heat has been told that things are now better than ever – as the latest pics of their PDA-filled dates prove – and the pair have even been discussing an engagement. But our sources say Olivia, 38, could be putting on too much pressure too soon.

“In her ideal world, they’ll be engaged by the end of the year at the very latest, and she doesn’t want to hang around before tying the knot,” An insider tells heat.

harry styles olivia wilde
©getty images

“Olivia is making it very clear that she wants to put an official stamp on the relationship – it’s not enough for her to be boyfriend and girlfriend any more, she wants the whole shebang. There’s no other guy she can imagine building a life with and it makes no sense  dragging their feet over something they’ve both already agreed is what they want.”

Olivia’s desire to speed up things likely stems from the breakdown of her eight-year engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, 47, with whom she shares son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four. But unfortunately for Olivia, Harry is still unsure about committing to his girlfriend of almost a year.

heat magazine
GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

Our source says, “Harry has always maintained that independent side to his life, and it’s hard for a lot of his friends to imagine him diving right in, even if he does adore Olivia and sees the potential of a long-term future. It’s Olivia who’s turning up the intensity and looking to strike while the iron’s hot, and Harry doesn’t have a lot of wriggle room.”

The source adds, “Ultimately, he’s weighing up whether to go all in or keep his options open, but risk losing the person he views as the love of his life so far.”

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Big Energy by Latto and Mariah Carey