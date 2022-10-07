Olivia Wilde’s proposal deadline for Harry Styles

by heat staff |

With Don’t Worry Darling raking it in at the box office despite all the drama surrounding it, Olivia Wilde is focusing

on the next project: her relationship.

Although her romance with Harry Styles was plagued by split rumours just weeks ago, heat has been told that things are now better than ever – as the latest pics of their PDA-filled dates prove – and the pair have even been discussing an engagement. But our sources say Olivia, 38, could be putting on too much pressure too soon.

“In her ideal world, they’ll be engaged by the end of the year at the very latest, and she doesn’t want to hang around before tying the knot,” An insider tells heat.

©getty images

“Olivia is making it very clear that she wants to put an official stamp on the relationship – it’s not enough for her to be boyfriend and girlfriend any more, she wants the whole shebang. There’s no other guy she can imagine building a life with and it makes no sense dragging their feet over something they’ve both already agreed is what they want.”

Olivia’s desire to speed up things likely stems from the breakdown of her eight-year engagement to actor Jason Sudeikis, 47, with whom she shares son Otis, six, and daughter Daisy Josephine, four. But unfortunately for Olivia, Harry is still unsure about committing to his girlfriend of almost a year.

Our source says, “Harry has always maintained that independent side to his life, and it’s hard for a lot of his friends to imagine him diving right in, even if he does adore Olivia and sees the potential of a long-term future. It’s Olivia who’s turning up the intensity and looking to strike while the iron’s hot, and Harry doesn’t have a lot of wriggle room.”