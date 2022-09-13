MiC’s Reza Amiri-Garroussi shows off ‘Tinder Swindler’ brother and he is hot Hot HOT

If you were taking a scroll down your insta feed on Sunday you might have seen some serious eye candy posted by MiC's Reza Amiri-Garroussi. Now this isn't anything new for Reza who is frequently flaunting his physique for the 'gram, but this time he was joined by his mysterious brother.

It appears good genes run in the family as Reza posed with his brother at a restaurant, although sadly he didn't tag him so we couldn't do a cheeky Insta stalk. Ah well.

But one thing fans did seem to notice is that his brother bears a striking resemblance to none other than the infamous Tinder Swindler, and we can definitely see it too.

One fan joked, "Tinder Swindler?" and another responded and said, "I'm glad I'm not the only one!!"

LOL.

As fans joked about the comparison in the comments, Reza was quick to jump in with his take on the comparison and say, "Very different professions😂".

Now that we're done thirsting over his brother, here's everything you need to know about the MiC star.

Reza has made quite a name for himself since joining Made In Chelsea back in series 18. He was introduced as Sam Thompson's friend, but he has since gone on to become quite a character in his own right. We also have him to thank for Ruby Adler, who was introduced to us as his girlfriend.

Following his relationship taking centre stage in the last two series, and a love triangle of sorts developing between him, Ruby and Miles Nazaire, Rez has become an even bigger name on MIC. But outside of his work on the show, how much do you really know about Reza? Here's a handy list of all the things you NEED to know about the MIC star.

Who is Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Reza gained fame after appearing on Made In Chelsea as part of the cast.

He was born in America, but attended Epsom College, along with many other MIC cast members, which may explain how he knows them and how he ended up on the show.

He is close friends with Sam and was introduced to the show as his bestie.

How old is Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

Reza Amiri-Garroussi is 34 years old.

What is Reza Amiri-Garroussi's job?

Outside of his work on reality TV, Reza Amiri-Garroussi also works in tech. He has worked at Unruly since 2016 as VP of Business Development EMEA (damn, that sounds so professional). Unruly was founded back in 2006 and, according to their LinkedIn page, the company uses 'emotional data to deliver brand-safe awesome advertising to 1.2bn people'.

He is also active on social media, suggesting he could be looking to move into work as an influencer.

When did Reza Amiri-Garroussi join Made In Chelsea?

Reza Amiri-Garroussi joined Made In Chelsea back in 2019. He was introduced to the show as a friend of Sam. While he wasn't a huge character to begin with, his relationship with Ruby took centre stage in series 21 and it went on to become one of the main storylines.

Who are Reza Amiri-Garroussi's parents?

Not much is know about Reza Amiri-Garroussi's parents ('not much' meaning basically nothing). They don't even appear on his Instagram. It seems Reza is very private when it comes to his family but his adorable niece does make a few appearances on his Instagram page, meaning he has at least one sibling.

Is Reza Amiri-Garroussi still dating Ruby Adler?

Well, that's a good question because they've had many ups and downs and viewers have even seem them deciding to end their decade-long relationship.

However one of the biggest surprises in the first episode of series 23 was the news that they had reconciled between series 22 and 23. We really didn't see the plot twist coming, but we are here for it.

In the episode Ruby admitted, "I'm actually so happy, I feel like we've turned a new leaf. I've made the decision that I love him and I want this to work - I wouldn't be in this situation if I didn't - and I feel happy."

Tiffany Watson responded, "That's all that matters."

Ruby continued, "I definitely feel like I had my time where I was single and we've had a break from each other. And I think the grass isn't always greener."

Their split took place during series 21, with Ruby telling Reza, "I can’t help but feel like I’m stuck in this rut. What was such a happy, fun relationship has become a weight and there’s no fun anymore. We’ve had so many problems for so long and I don’t want to live my life like that anymore."

Reza attempted to make amends telling Ruby, "I love you very much, you know that... More than anything on this earth and I want to make this work. I want to make it right. I’ll do whatever I need to do. I want to marry you."

Despite this, Ruby made it clear that she was done with the relationship and wanted to move on with her life. She said, "It just isn’t right. You must know that. I’ve given this such a good go; I’ve tried so hard to make this work. This doesn’t work. I don’t think I want to be with you anymore."

Although there were already issues in their relationship, some (including Reza himself) have accused Miles of being a big reason they initially broke up. At the time Ruby told Maeva D'Ascanio, "My breakup of however many years with the man I love so much has nothing to do with Miles, he’s been a good friend."

Ruby and Miles went on to have some on again off again flirtations and still appeared to be friends by the end of series 22.

And it also looked like Reza and Ruby might get back together after it came to light that Ruby had been texting Reza, and that the two shared a kiss. However Ruby put an end to any hopes of a reunion in the series finale when she told Reza, "You’re a f--cking idiot, go away and leave me alone."

She went on to say, "I don’t want to get back with you if I wanted to get back with you, I would be calling you every day. I called you one day - I had a moment of weakness."

Ruby then had a huge U-turn but it looks like the couple have hit the rocks again if Made in Chelsea Mallorca is anything to go by.

Is Reza Amiri-Garroussi friends with Miles Nazaire?

Whilst Reza and Miles seemed to be friends in the past, it appears that any friendship between them in the present (or even in the future) is now off the table.

Series 22 revolved, largely, around the love triangle between Reza, Ruby and Miles so it is fair to assume, that the boys aren't on the best terms at the moment. It also seems unlikely that they'll be friendly with each other anytime soon.

Does Reza Amiri-Garroussi have a girlfriend?

He sure does - Ruby!

However during the last series he appeared to be growing close to MIC newcomer Sarrah Jasmin. That was until Ruby threw a bit of a spanner in the works by confronting her ex's new love interest and telling her, "If you’re hanging around with Rez, we’re not going to be friends."

She also added, "I don’t know what you want me to say, I’m not going to be nice to you."

Ouch.

Does Reza Amiri-Garroussi have Instagram?

He does - you can follow him @rezamcfly.

Does Reza Amiri-Garroussi have Twitter?