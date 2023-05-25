Shakira begs Tom Cruise to leave her alone

by heat staff |

Despite recently sparking dating rumours, it turns out that a romance with Tom Cruise is the last thing

on Shakira’s mind, with a source telling heat the singer is begging him to stop flirting with her.

The pair recently set tongues wagging after being spotted together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. But while Tom, 60, is said to be infatuated with the Hips Don’t Lie singer, we’re told Shakira, 46, isn’t as keen.

“Tom was giddy when he met Shakira, and it wasn’t all that dissimilar to how he acted when he first got with Katie Holmes,” our source reveals of the actor.

“He’s known Shakira loosely for years, but this was his first time hanging out with her in a relaxed setting, and he came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on.”

Tom, 60, spoke to close pals about his hopeful new flame, but we’re told Shakira, 46, doesn’t feel the same.

Tom photobomb? ©Getty

“For Shakira, one minute, she was just being friendly and posing for pictures with Tom, the next he was seemingly telling everyone she was his dream woman. It was too much to deal with. Everyone was blowing. up Shakira’s phone asking if she was dating Tom.

"She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested, and that message has been politely passed back to Tom.”

Following her split from footballer Gerard Piqué , 36 – who she shares sons Milan, ten, and Sasha, eight, with – Shakira left her husband’s hometown of Barcelona to start a life in Miami.



The once loved-up pair called it quits after 12 years, with Gerard since moving on with 24-year-old Clara Chia, while Shakira released what many interpreted to be a diss track against her former lover. Meanwhile, Tom split with ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012, and reportedly has no contact with their daughter Suri, 16.

But despite Shakira’s snub joining a list of recent heartbreaks for Tom – with his Mission Impossible co-star

ex Hayley Atwell’s engagement leaving the Oscar winner “crushed”– our source insists he isn’t ready to call it quits on love just yet.

“Finding the right person and making it stick has been a real struggle for Tom. Here he is, now in his 60s, going back to the drawing board in terms of hoping to meet that special someone. He’s still got the highest of standards and maintains that he will not settle for second best, although he may want to adjust his approach,” we’re told.