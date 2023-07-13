Sheridan Smith: is there a new man on the horizon?

by heat staff |

She’s not always been the luckiest in love, but perhaps inspired by her recent theatre stint in Shirley Valentine, Sheridan Smith may be embracing a new romance in her life – and she’s actually in Greece. Perfect, right?

The actress shared a snap on her Instagram last week of her cosying up to stuntman Alex Anlos while filming new Paramount TV show The Castaways. The 43 year old captioned the picture, “Love filming here in Greece. With my set bff @that _ stunt _ dude. I was a non-swimmer till we met!”

She even shared a snap of them on her Insta stories telling her fans, “This guy has made me look badass”, adding a love heart and smiling face emoji.

sheridan with stuntman alex ©Instagram / sheridansmithster

Fans were quick to comment on the romantic undertones of the pictures, with one writing, “You two look good together, just saying”, and another noting, “He’s a treat for the eyes”.

Sheridan shares son Billy, three, with ex-fiancé Jamie Horn, but the pair had a tumultuous relationship for three years, before splitting in 2021. More recently, she dated childhood pal Alex Lawler, splitting last year after four months together.

The actress reportedly joined celebrity dating app Raya at the beginning of 2023, with a source revealing she was “looking for new adventures”.

GET THE BEST CELEB INTERVIEWS IN heat MAGAZINE EACH WEEK

Gearing up for her lead role in Shirley Valentine in the West End at the time, the source added, “She hasn’t got time to be going out and trying to meet guys, so swiping an app and having quiet chats is more suited to her lifestyle.”