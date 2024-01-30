Stacey Solomon: ‘I just can’t stop getting pregnant’

It’s not often that Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get time for just the two of them amid the chaos of parenting five children. But Joe’s 42nd birthday last week was a perfect opportunity for them to bag a babysitter and go “out-out”. Spoiler: they didn’t quite make it to a club.

Dressed in a stunning lilac number to match Joe’s shirt, proud wife Stacey wrote on social media, “Happy birthday, Joe. Mum and Dad are off OUT. Honestly, we take the mick out of each other, but I don’t know what I’d do without you. To the moon and stars and back again bub.”

She later added on her story that her dad was coming to look after their children – Zach, 15, and Leighton, 11, from Stacey’s previous relationships, as well as Rex, four, Rose, two, and 11-month-old Belle – as she relished the “rare occasion” of heading out with her husband.

And now a source says that, after turning to self-help books about creating space for alone time with your partner, Stacey, 34, is plotting some creative date nights.

“Stacey wants herself and Joe to enjoy the journey they’re on together. She doesn’t want to let their hectic home life take over and start to make them both resent one another,” our insider says.

“Stacey feels dates should take priority because she and Joe are the foundation of their family. She wants them to be feeling rock solid with one another, rather than getting fed up if they feel their needs aren’t being met.”

Ahead of their big birthday date night, Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey toyed with the idea of going clubbing with her husband of a year-and- a-half as part of the celebrations. She told her followers the next day that, while they had the “best dinner ever”, they didn’t end up painting the town red, but she’s set her sights on that for next month. She quipped, “I’ve convinced him for Valentine’s, we are going out-out. We are going to a club. I was like, ‘Joe, just because we are in our 30s, doesn’t mean we can’t go clubbing.’”

Following her glam weekend, which prompted a ton of love for the lilac outfit, heat has learned that Stacey is determined to get dressed up more often. “She thinks it’s important to look and feel good in herself – and that it’s not just for Joe,” we’re told.

“But she has also said she wants to make more of an effort this year, as she’s often running around without make-up on, in a tracksuit, with her hair tied up. While Joe says he loves Stacey like that, she has told pals she wants to glam up a bit more to bring some excitement back and keep the spark going.”

And if she’s not careful, that spark might just set alight as the mum of five has not ruled out welcoming a sixth child into the family, telling her followers that she is broody on multiple occasions.

Before her date night with Joe, she teased that her husband was “doing his best” to make her broody as he cradled his newborn niece, and she even admitted to fans that she would “love more children”, as her favourite thing in the “whole wide world” is being a mum. And now our insider says that her friends are adamant the date nights may be coinciding with her baby fever.

“Stacey jokes with her pals that she just can’t help getting pregnant,” we’re told.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to her friends if plans for another baby came about sooner rather than later, especially with how often she talks about being broody.

“They feel Stacey has her supermum feeling back, making her feel that she handle anything – even a sixth child.”