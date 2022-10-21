Stacey Solomon: ‘I’m not a liar!’

The ear-to-ear smiles on Stacey Solomon and family in pictures of their trip to Disneyland Paris were clear evidence of just how much "the happiest place on Earth" delivered. Calling the recent trip "magical", Stacey was keen to show off how much she and husband Joe Swash enjoyed taking Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, two, and now-one-year-old Rose, to the iconic theme park.

But some eagle-eyed followers spotted that it wasn't the only holiday to Disney the star had taken this year – which led a few raised eyebrows, since she'd claimed she hadn't taken the kids abroad since 2019.

Stacey, 33, was forced to defend herself after fans spotted she'd already taken a trip to Disneyland earlier in the simmer with Rex, her sister Jemma, and Jemma's family and had kept it quiet. And an inside close to Stacey tells heat the star's got herself tied in knots over how much of her life to share with fans.

"Stacey's pals are a bit worried about how she causes herself problems when deciding what to put out there on her social media, versus what she actually does in her private life," we're told.

"Some think Stacey should just be completely upfront with fans, rather than trying to cancel parts of her life as it always has a way of getting out and then it makes Stacey look like she is intentionally trying to hide something."

While answering a Q&A about the trip, one fan commented, "Thought you took your family in the summer. I saw Rex in some of your sister’s posts from her trip”, to which Stacey replied, “I have a few of you asking this, and no we did not go on a family holiday.”

She went on to explain that her sister had booked a trip away with her family, which happened to be cheaper with an extra room. Stacey told her 5.4m followers that Jemma asked her and Rex to come along so as not to waste the paid-for room. “I didn’t post about it because it wasn't our holiday at all to post about,” she said online.

But this isn’t the first time Stacey has been caught out by fans. “Stacey feels as though she can’t get it right either way, because if she shared everything then people who are hard up might think she was rubbing it in their faces – and what influencer doesn’t curate their lives?,” says our insider.

“She’s been in these situations before like when she rescued her puppy Teddy seemingly overnight, or when she pretended Joe wasn't home when she was trying on wedding dresses. Her pals have been trying to remind Stacey that the truth will always be better than being labelled a liar or a fake, even if that’s not justified.”

With Teddy, Stacey backtracked on her original story that she’d gone to a rescue centre and adopted the pup within 24 hours. She initially told fans “I didn’t know we’d be able to bring him home straight away”, but the charity later confirmed she had gone through the correct process.

And when trying on dresses at home for her wedding, she initially said Joe was away, but fans later spotted a selfie of him with the wedding dress business owner at Pickle Cottage.

“She is an honest and hard-working person, but she’s putting herself at risk when she doesn’t tell the whole story on her social media,” our source explains. “People are so quick to call out celebs for not being completely honest – so trying to be relatable as possible can be tricky. Stacey’s pals are worried that she’s trying too hard and is causing herself anxiety over what she can or can’t post.”

