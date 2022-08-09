Stacey Solomon’s secret: ‘Hoping for a sister for Rose’

by Heat |

We’re not surprised that Pickle Cottage has transformed into a love bubble for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash following their fairy-tale wedding.

The £1.2million property in Essex – which features regularly on Stacey’s social media – not only played host to their big day last month, it’s also where the couple welcomed Rose, their second child together. And now, we’re told that Stacey, who’s mum to Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, as well as Rex, three, and nine-month-old Rose with Joe, is secretly hoping to expand their family, despite saying their daughter would be their last child.

Stacey, 32, sadly had a miscarriage before having Rose and had previously said she and Joe – who has son Harry, 15, from a another relationship – had decided against having more children.

“When we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be,” said the TV star.

“We were just so grateful to even get pregnant. I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough.”

But according to an insider, Stacey has had a change of heart and would love for Rose to have a sister. However, Joe, 40, has some concerns.

We’re told, “Stacey is still buzzing after the wedding, but she feels there’s something missing. She’s spoken to Joe about having another baby, and while he’s not said no, he wants Stacey to just enjoy what they have, for the time being at least. He also jokes that Pickle Cottage would be a complete mad house with six kids running around – especially if one of them is a small baby – and is concerned that it would be a lot for them to deal with.”

Stacey’s close bond with her older sister Jemma has been a driving force in wanting the same for Rose, we’ve been told, and she thinks that as she’s already a mum to four, she can cope with the chaos of one more.

Our insider adds, “Stacey says to Joe that there’s nothing she can’t handle when it comes to running a busy household, and feels that having another would just complete their perfect blended family life at Pickle Cottage.