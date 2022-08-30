Stacey Solomon’s second wedding: renewing her vows for Rose

Still deep in the realms of newlywed bliss, Stacey Solomon has been reliving the day she and new husband Joe Swash cemented their love by sharing breathtaking glimpses of her big day with her 5.3million Instagram followers.

“Every time we get snippets from the day, it just brings those moments back and it’s the best feeling ever,” she gushed on her bridesmaid-dedication post. And reminiscing with social media uploads appears to be a short-term solution for the mum of four to keep the wedding spark alive, as we’re told renewing her vows is high on her priority list, despite only tying the knot in July.

“Stacey has joked that she’s been mourning her wedding,” heat’s insider says.

“She wishes she could do it all over again and she just wants to keep reliving it. Although she doesn’t want to annoy Joe by always going on about it, she has asked him about the idea of them renewing their vows at some stage. Joe has laughed it off and told Stacey to calm down when it comes to all the wedding talk, but she’s completely serious.”

July’s ceremony at their sprawling Essex pad – aka Pickle Cottage – had been a long time coming for the former The X Factor singer and TV star Joe, 40, who postponed their nuptials so “all of the kids could be there”.



The fan-favourite couple were set to have a summer 2021 wedding, but when Stacey, 32, got pregnant with Rose – who turns one in October - they decided to wait to say “I do” so she, along with siblings Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from Stacey’s previous relationships, as well as Rex, three, could be a part of their special day.

Our insider adds, “Stacey would like to do the vow renewal a few years down the line when Rose is a bit older, as she’s worried she’s not going to remember anything from the actual wedding. Stacey knows she can be a bit much sometimes, but her intentions are pure.



At the end of the day, she just wants to keep the loving vibes flowing through her marriage

and Pickle Cottage.”