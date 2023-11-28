Inside Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s baby joy

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are a notoriously private couple – they only made their red-carpet debut last year, four years into their relationship – but last week, Suki shared the exciting news that she’s expecting her first child with the actor.

After the model, actress and singer, 31, was spotting with what appeared to be a baby bump while on a hike with Robert Pattinson, 37, earlier this month, she confirmed the rumours during a gig at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last week. Before performing her track Nostalgia, Suki Waterhouse joked about her silver dress, saying, “I’m extra-sparkly today as I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Robert and Suki on October 2023 ©Getty ImageS: Mark Von Holden/Variety

While it’s unknown how the pair met, Suki and Twilight star Robert first sparked dating rumours back in July 2018, when they were seen getting hot and heavy after a trip to the cinema to watch Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Then, in 2020, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress moved in with R-Pattz in London when filming for The Batman, which Rob was starring in, was put on hold due to COVID.

In a rare comment about their relationship, Robert Pattinson – who famously dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart, and was previously engaged to singer FKA Twigs – opened up about Suki’s reaction to seeing him in The Batman.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson attend the 2023 Met Gala ©Getty

“She’s not normally into watching superhero movies. And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’,” he said.

For her part, earlier this year, Suki – who previously dated Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna – gushed about Robert, saying, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

She also addressed their future plans to start a family together, saying, “I can’t wait”.

Maybe she was giving us a hint right there...

