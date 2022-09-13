by Charlotte Roberts |

Gallery 8 times the Queen made us smile 1 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images We all know about the monarch’s love of dogs and horses, but she also rather enjoyed elephants – especially this one named Elizabeth. As Patron of the Zoological Society of London, the Queen and Prince Philip visited Whipsnade Zoo back in 2017, where she met nine Asian elephants, including her namesake, so-called in honour of her 90th birthday. And we bet Phil made a cheeky joke about trunks... 2 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Prince Harry recently said his grandmother’s “great sense of humour” was her best asset and it’s been obvious enough over the years. And one of our favourite things to see was pictures of Elizabeth giggling with her family – or indeed, laughing her absolute headoff–as she did on this day in 2006, watching the Braemar Games with her Philip, Charles and Camilla. 3 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Her mum famously loved a flutter on the gee-gees. And the Queen did, too. She was given her first pony at the age of four, from Grandpa, aka King George V, and owned more than 100 horses over the years. It’s believed she earned around £7million in prize money from racing, and was a regular at Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby. 4 of 8 CREDIT: getty images There was a bit of a commotion once, when the Queen and Mrs Thatcher attended an event wearing – shock horror – clashing colours. The then-Prime Minister wrote a note to the palace, suggesting they should liaise on outfits in future – to which Lizzie famously dictated the response, “Her Majesty does not notice what other people are wearing.” 5 of 8 CREDIT: getty images Having a monarch as your grandma-in-law should be intimidating, but it was always obvious how well the Queen and Kate Middleton got on. After meeting in 2008, the Duchess of Cambridge called Her Majesty “very friendly”, with the pair going on tour, doing engagements together – including this giggly one in 2012 – and often meeting for tea. 6 of 8 CREDIT: PA Back in 1939, a 13- year-old Elizabeth was introduced to Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, with cousin Margaret Rhodes declaring the future Queen to be “truly in love from the very beginning”. But it took another eight years before they married in November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. They enjoyed 74 years together, travelling the world, having four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. That’s him in full uniform, making her giggle. 7 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images We couldn’t get enough of her flamboyant fashion and bright outfits – especially when she brought the sunshine to a recent visit of the Tube’s new Elizabeth Line, named – of course – in her honour. She once commented on her colourful choices, saying, “If I wore beige, nobody would know who I am.” 8 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images In her 70 years on the throne, our head of state saw 15 different PMs come and go, but this meeting with Boris back in 2019 might’ve been the most awkward. A finally-humbled Boris managed a mortifying half-bow, grabbing at the Queen’s hand like a naughty schoolboy as she told him, “I don’t know why anyone would want the job.”

The day the royal family changed forever

The royal family – and the nation – is in mourning after Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully last Thursday at Balmoral, the Scottish estate she adored.

In his statement, King Charles III said, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, who is now Queen Consort, were among the family members who gathered at Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors became concerned over Her Majesty’s health. The Queen’s other children – Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58 – plus grandson and now heir to the throne Prince William, 40, and younger brother Prince Harry, 37, also made the journey.

©getty images

California-based Harry was already in the UK, having flown over earlier in the week to attend several charity events with wife Meghan. A source says, “Harry is thankful he was in the country, but he is heartbroken. Meghan is devastated too and is doing all she can to support him, but she knows it’s going to be an uphill struggle for a while. Despite his strained relationship with his family, he had such a special relationship with the Queen and he’s in pieces now she’s gone.”

As the nation entered a period of official mourning, tributes poured in from around the world. Rows of iconic black cabs lined the streets of The Mall, with one driver sharing, “As London cabbies we’ve come here to pay tribute to her.” Celebrities, politicians, and other public figures took to social media to pay their respects to the incredible woman so many of them had the pleasure to meet.

The last picture of the Queen meeting the new PM ©getty images

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said, “She was the very spirit of Great Britain – and that spirit will endure.” Elton John – who has performed at many Jubilee celebrations over the years – wrote, “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth.” And David Beckham wrote, “How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.”

Mourners flocked to iconic royal landmarks to pay tribute, leaving flowers and letters for the royal family, who in all of this, have lost a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One well-wisher wrote, “I like to think she’s been reunited with Prince Philip now, and is enjoying a G&T with her favourite corgis.” The Queen described her late husband as her “strength and stay” through their 74 years of marriage, before his death in 2021, aged 99.

Remembering Her Majesty at Piccadilly Circus ©getty images

The atmosphere is a stark contrast to that felt at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in June – a weekend celebrating the rule of a Queen no one envisioned we would be grieving just three months later. Woven into our everyday lives from postboxes and £10 notes to key historical events, Queen Elizabeth II was a figure of continuity in a world that was in flux.

Many have said the nation has lost a grandmother.

But in among the sombre coverage was a moment of brightness. As the Union Jack was lowered at Windsor Castle, a rainbow briefly appeared. Meanwhile in London, an impressive double rainbow could be spotted over Buckingham Palace by the hundreds who gathered there. The beautiful arches over were a glimpse of joy on what was an otherwise dark day.