Inside Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham’s unlikely bond

by Nikki Peach |

When we first heard about Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian’s blossoming friendship, it seemed like one of the more random celeb link ups. But, if you think about it, it makes sense. They’re both glamorous household names who know how to pout and have a lot of cash in the bank, and now an insider tells heat that this could be the start of a mega-business bond, too.

“Many people expected them to be rivals – they’re both A-listers with their own fashion brands – but Kim and Victoria are more similar than you might imagine,” says our source.

“They’ve been talking a lot recently and have come to really rely on each other for advice – they totally have each other’s backs.”

Fans first noticed two becoming one via the stars’ social media pages. A little “Happy birthday” here, a “Great show, Victoria” there, and before we knew it, they were posting stories about each other and adding heart emojis under their photos. “

There’s not a lot of people out there who VB admires, but Kim and Kris Jenner are top of the list for their business acumen,” our source says. “And it’s mutual – Kim is obsessed with Victoria and sees her very much as the one of the few people she would take advice from in this industry.”

And from fashion to family, the similarities are all there. Victoria, 49, has four kids with husband David – Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11. And Kim, 42, has four kids with ex-husband Kanye West – North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, three. Both women have put family at the centre of their brands and forged paths, against huge odds, in the world of high fashion – lest we forget, VB wore a purple wedding dress in 1999, and Kim spent her formative years tidying up Paris Hilton’s wardrobe.

Our source says, “Vic is a hustler who has built an amazing family brand, coming from a pop group and using her fame as a launch pad. Then, with discipline and canny understanding of marketing, she built her brand up, carefully controlling its image. Kim’s journey is similar, and while she has achieved greater levels of wealth than Vic, she’s had the same struggles – both are parents, who have to juggle a lot and are also very close to their mums.”

And now it seems the powerhouses plan on using their friendship to their mutual benefit, with our sources saying Kim sees VB as someone who can help her make inroads in the fashion world to expand her shapewear line. VB, meanwhile, views Kim as a useful ally in the beauty world.

“Vic’s planning a teenage make-up line fronted by Harper – she wants her daughter to be a household name in the US and knows Kim can open doors,” we’re told.