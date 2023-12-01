Victoria Beckham: ‘This is our ultimate revenge’

A bankable family brand, staggering success on and off the football pitch, and a throng of adoring fans worldwide are some of the perks of being David Beckham. There’s just one thing still on the to-do list – David’s long-harboured desire to become a Sir.

“This is the one that means the most for him,” says heat’s insider.

“It’s money-can’t-buy recognition and he wants it badly. It’s really important for him, as he sees it as the ultimate honour from his country for everything he’s done. It’s also a big one for Posh – being called a Lady and getting the royal stamp of approval is about propelling them from the category of ‘nouveau riche’ into a different stage of achievement.”

Posh and Becks ©LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: David and Victoria Beckham attend Victoria Beckham and Sotheby's celebration of Andy Warhol with Don Julio 1942 at her Dover Street store, on September 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for White Company)

Receiving a knighthood has been high on David’s bucket list for several years, which is no secret to the rest of the nation.

In 2017, expletive emails from the former footballer leaked, in which he appeared to slam the honours committee after he was snubbed from the list. But credit where credit’s due, the sportsman-turned-Inter Miami tycoon, 48, has relentlessly strived to prove he is worthy of the esteemed achievement.

A renowned patriot, he’s flown the flag for the UK at every opportunity, with speculation and calls for his knighthood rising after he graciously waited in a 13-hour line to see the Queen lying in state last year. “What more does David Beckham have to do to secure himself a knighthood?” asked one journalist.

Collecting her OBE in 2017 ©J19YPH Victoria Beckham receives her OBE from the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.

And we’re told there would be one particular added bonus for former Spice Girl Posh, 49, as her husband’s knighthood would likely succeed in ruffling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feathers.

David and Vic – who already have OBEs – are said to have severed ties with the former royals last year. Despite previously being pals, the Beckhams were left “absolutely furious” when it was reported that Meghan had accused the fashion designer of leaking stories.

And now a source says there is a part of Posh that would love to rub a knighthood in Meghan’s face.

Out of favour: Meghan and Harry ©2DGTB8M Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to the University of Bath Sports Training Village.

“Posh never forgets anything and she holds grudges when people take a swipe at her,” our source says.

“She was never so insulted in her life, and doubly so with the fact the story of their fallout got leaked, so she’s holding on to the idea of subtle revenge. There’s part of her that delights in the possibility of an official photograph with Charles, Wills and Kate being splashed about – she would love to see Meghan squirm.

“She and David have quietly built up loyalty to William and Charles, and he wants to shake off anything to do with the drama of Harry and Meghan.”

Schmoozing with Wills and Kate ©BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and David Beckham attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, maintaining a reputable family image for the sake of the knighthood has fallen on the Beckham kids, too, as we’re told Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and 12-year-old Harper are kept in line as much as possible.

Our insider says, “David’s made very clear that he gets how difficult it is to be Beckham kids, growing up in the spotlight, but the reality is that anything wrong they do could come back on him right now.

“Now, he socialises mainly in private, and everything is really low-key, with nothing flash happening in the UK. They’ve played it well, the quiet luxury.”

And above all, the knighthood is also a chance for David and Vic to reflect on how far they’ve come and make their dreams a reality.

We’re told, “Vic feels they deserve it, and she’d love nothing more than taking Harper to the palace. When she and David were first together, he used to always joke with her that she was a princess, and the knighthood was one of their dreams. It would be a real full-circle moment, and Vic jokes she’d finally be ‘officially’ Posh.”