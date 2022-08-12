Victoria Beckham’s U-turn over Harper

by Heat |

When Victoria Beckham had her daughter Harper after three boys, there’s no denying she was hopeful that her baby girl might follow in her fashion footsteps. But unfortunately for VB, the 11 year old always seemed to prefer sportswear.

Now, after several years trying to turn Harper into a girly girl, we’re told Victoria has finally embraced Harper’s tomboy side and is keen to support her footballing dreams. Especially after a certain Lionesses win…

An insider tells heat that Victoria has at last accepted that Harper seems to take after David, rather than her.

“Since she was able to walk, Vic had Harper in ballet classes and was taking her for manicures,” our source says. “She’s let her play dress-up with her clothes in the hope that it would inspire a love of fashion, but she finally realises all Harper wants to do is go kick a ball with her dad and brothers.”

The source adds that Vic can also see the positives about not being immersed in the fashion world, which can be problematic in terms of body image, which Posh herself has had an uneasy relationship with over the years.

“What Vic and David really want for Harper, more than anything, is for her to be strong, confident, and to have a healthy relationship with her body, as well as finding something she’s passionate about,” says the source.

©getty images

“Vic looks back on all of the body issues she had and sees how it affected her confidence. She didn’t start enjoying exercise until her 30s, now it’s something she can’t live without.”

While Harper is clearly happy to let Posh indulge her with shopping trips and pamper days – and she obviously loves spending time with her mum – it seems she’s thrilled that Vic supports her footballing ambitions.

“Harper is typical of an 11-year-old football-obsessed child and is saying she wants to play for England,” says the insider. “When she goes to Miami [ where David’s team is based ] , she’s always asking to train with the junior teams, especially now that Romeo is involved.”

With football talent clearly running in the family, who knows? Maybe we’ll see Harper signed up to the squad

for the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2033…