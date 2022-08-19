Willow Day: meet the Made in Chelsea newbie with TWO boys fighting over her

Whether it’s New York City, Croatia, Ibiza or the south of France, the Made in Chelsea lot sure do love a swanky summer getaway, don’t they? This year is no exception as all of our SW3 faves are off to Mallorca for a bit of sun, sea, sand… and probably hella drama.

One of the four newbies is Willow Day (with a name like that, it’s like she was born to a Made in Chelsea cast member), a freelance fashion model who grew up in Mallorca.

Ahead of her reality TV debut, here’s everything you need to know about Willow…

Who is Willow Day?

Willow Day is a freelance fashion model and reality TV star who will be appearing on series 24 of Made in Chelsea. Having worked in the industry since she was 13 years old, Willow studied Fashion at university in London and recently moved to Milan to start an internship at renowned fashion house Versace.

She returns to Mallorca during the summer months to enjoy the island's exclusive beach clubs, boat parties and beautiful weather.

How old is Willow Day?

Willow is currently 20 years old.

Where is Willow Day from?

Willow was born in England but was raised in the town of Alaró in Mallorca.

Who is Willow Day dating?

Willow is a self-confessed serial dater and although she insists she doesn't start drama, she does find herself in the middle of some serious dramz on Made in Chelsea after capturing the attention of two boys.

That's right, there's another MiC love triangle this series.

Although we'll have to wait and see which two boys end up fighting over Willow, she's used to dating gorgeous models but admits she's yet to find her Prince Charming. She's a sucker for romance and needs someone who can keep up with her fabulous lifestyle. But there's one thing in particular she looks for in a man. She says, "They have to be gorgeous!"

Does Willow Day have Instagram?

Willow is on Instagram at @willow _ dayyy, where she has 2,563 followers, but her account is currently private.