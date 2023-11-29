Big Brother’s Olivia Young reveals how much alcohol housemates get and GLUG GLUG

Big Brother may be over – until Celebrity Big Brother makes it’s big comeback next year, that is – but we’re still as obsessed with the show as we were when this year’s housemates first entered the house back in September.

We’ve been lapping up the finalist’s red carpet appearances, social media posts and podcast interviews now that they’re back in the real world, including Olivia Young’s recent appearance on Love Island legend Chloe Burrows’ Chloe vs the World podcast.

Olivia spilled some serious tea including her opinion on Jordan Sangha and Henry Southan’s relationship, #salmongate with Farida Khalifa and which housemate “traumatised” her (it was Dylan Tennant, FYI). But what really piqued our interest was when Olivia let slip how much alcohol housemates get given by Big Brother.

It turns out the Big Brother housemates get way more alcohol than the Love Island villa ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

It’s a well-known fact that Love Islanders are only allowed a maximum of two drinks a night while they’re in the villa, but it sounds like Big Brother contestants are treated to way more booze.

“Yeah! I was drunk quite a lot,” Olivia told Chloe when she asked, “Did you guys have a lot of alcohol?”

Olivia even admitted that she’d had “most of a bottle of prosecco’ on one occasion, something that the Love Island lot can only dream of.

She also recalled a night where she was so drunk that Big Brother confiscated her beer. “They were like, ‘Big Brother thinks you should switch to water now’,” she added.

However, Olivia went on to say that Big Brother did “control” the housemates’ alcohol consumption as she told Chloe, “You got one round and then a second round about 11pm, so there was quite a long wait between drinks.

“It was all controlled. They’d only put a certain amount, it wasn’t like free pour. It was all portioned, like cocktail cans or wine. There was often prosecco.”

It turns out the housemates also had a secret trick for getting a bit squiffy that led to them getting told off by Big Brother.

“People used to get a glass and instead of having just one drink, they would put some whiskey and coke, some mojito, some daiquiri, some wine,” Olivia explained.

Blimey, sounds like our uni days all over again.

