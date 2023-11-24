Big Brother: how to apply for the next series

Admit it, at some point over the last six weeks while watching ITV's STELLAR Big Brother reboot (no questions at this time – Big Brother 2023 was perfection), you said either to yourself or to someone watching with you, "You know, what Quentin, I'd make a f**king great housemate, I should apply for Big Brother. Yeah, you know what? I'm doing it, Quentin, I'm getting a Big Brother 2024 application in."

We don't know know for certain if your friend/family member/date is called Quentin, but we felt a vibe so we went with it. We also felt the vibe that you swore to express your confidence and commitment to the cause.

Either way, we know a fair few of you think you have what it takes to be on the next series of Big Brother – which is set to air on ITV in Autumn 2024 – and we love that for you.

We know, we know, Autumn 2024 feels like a bloomin' lifetime away, but don't worry, we've also got Love Island All Stars and Celebrity Big Brother to look forward to before then – so tell Quentin to calm down.

Jordan Sangha won Big Brother 2023 ©Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock

As such, you might be interested to know that Big Brother is now taking applications for next year's series and we've collated absolutely everything you need to know to apply – you can thank us when you're famous and we're interviewing you.

How do I access the Big Brother application form?

We're glad you asked. You can apply via the official Big Brother website now. Applications opened shortly after the 2023 final.

The Big Brother house ©©Initial TV

What is Big Brother looking for?

After a peruse of the official website (so you don't have to), it seems Big Brother producers are looking for "the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life." That you?

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a great Big Brother housemate?

Well make sure you can tick all of these boxes before you do anything:

You are over the age of 18.

You must have the right to reside or lawfully reside in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man.

You must be available to take part in the programme for up to eight weeks from Autumn 2024.

How long do I have to apply for Big Brother 2024

NOT LONG.

Just kidding, applications close on Friday 19 July 2024 at midnight, so go and make of tea first.

Matty ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

Do you get paid to go on Big Brother?

Sorry, we don't know – you definitely get free food and a house rent free. We also know that Channel 5 paid their contestants £50 a day back in the day – so fingers crossed.

This year's housemates ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

How many people have applied for Big Brother 2023?

Okay, don't panic, but according to reports, ITV received 30,000 applications for the 2023 series. But think of it this way, one of those was Jordan Sangha's application and he went to win the bloomin' thing, taking home £100,000...