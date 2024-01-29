Big Brother’s Jordan teases new ‘Professor Snape’ hair and OMFG

For the benefit of those of you who chose not to tune into Big Brother late last year (you can't sit with us, btw), winner Jordan Sangha is basically the Harry Styles of the offbeat reality telly world we live in now. Hear us out...

He's amassed a legion of loyal and ruthlessly tunnel-visioned fans (just like Harry Styles), he's known for his unique fashion sense (just like Harry Styles) and he's a British icon (just like Harry Styles).

Winner Jordan meets the crowds ©Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock

Jordan's also known for his beautiful locks, just like our Harry, and this week, the Big Brother 2023 winner teased a hair transformation that has totally floored us – namely because he compares it to that of an instrumental figure in the Harry Potter universe (Jordan and Harry Styles also both love Harry Potter, FYI).

We write about celebrity hair transformations here at heatworld a lot, but this one truly cast an Unforgivable Curse on us over the weekend. We just weren't ready and we still haven't fully adjusted.

Taking to his Instagram story over the weekend, Jordan – who is still happily loved up with his fellow housemate, Henry Southan, for all you haters out there – to reveal his 'Snape' (yep, Professor Snape) hair to to his 237K followers, captioning the image, "Growing my hair out ASAP".

©Instagram/@jordan.sangha

The reality star was also pictured in full black, only adding to the comparison, and as you can see he's giving us full Defence Against the Dark Arts boots the house down slay mama.

Relax if you're not a fan; Jordan went on to share a snap of a young Snape adding the caption "kidding - my Snape days are over."

So, yeah, not a transformation – just a throwback snap to when Jordan's locks resembled that of Professer Severus Snape.

He got us, so it's only fair that we get you.

©Instagram/@jordan.sangha

During his eventful time on Big Brother last year, Jordan cast a serious spell over the nation and we felt the magic. Not only did he form adorable and somewhat unexpected friendships with the likes of Chanelle Bowen, Yinrun Huang and Matty Simpson (although the latter gave us ALL more than one Harry Potter scar headache), but found love in the form of Henry, all while single handedly bringing back the floral shirt.

Ted Baker must've been happy.