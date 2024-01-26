Remember Big Brother’s Orlaith McAllister? Here’s what she looks like now

With last year’s Big Brother reboot after five long years off air and Celebrity Big Brother headed back to our screens this year with a brand new season, it's been quite a year for BB fans. So we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite housemates and seeing what they’re up to now.

It’s been almost 20 years since Orlaith McAllister - now Orlaith Logan - appeared on Big Brother series six, and somehow she looks even better than she did when she was in the BB house.

Naturally, her life looks very different now, so here’s everything you need to know about the Belfast babe.

Who is Orlaith McAllister?

Orlaith is a former Big Brother contestant turned mum and real estate agent.

How old is Orlaith McAllister?

Orlaith is 45 years old.

Where is Orlaith McAllister from?

Orlaith is from Belfast in Northern Ireland and has since settled in Antrim.

Who is Orlaith McAllister dating?

As of July 2023, Orlaith McAllister is now Orlaith Logan. Last year, she married solicitor Neil Logan after postponing the wedding a few years ago due to the pandemic.

When was Orlaith McAllister on Big Brother?

Orlaith was a contestant on Big Brother series six back in 2005.

Was Orlaith McAllister on Beauty Queen and Single?

Yes, Big Brother was not Orlaith’s only dip into the ocean of reality TV. In 2017, Orlaith competed on the BBC dating show, Beauty Queen and Single. On the show, a cast of Northern Irish beauty queens underwent dramatic make-unders to see if they can “find a connection with a man that is more than just skin deep.”

What happened to Orlaith McAllister on Big Brother?

At the time of filming her series of Big Brother, Orlaith was a 26-year-old student and model. She is perhaps best known for her onscreen kiss with Makosi Musambasi. After six weeks in the house, Orlaith voluntarily left the Big Brother house after she decided that she wanted to keep her outside life private.

On her experience on the show, she told the Belfast Telegraph in 2019, "I absolutely loved that experience. You have different chapters in your life and that was just one of the chapters of my life that I would never change.”

What is Orlaith McAllister doing now?

Since Big Brother, Orlaith has been working as a real estate agent for CPS Property. Nowadays, she can be found living in Antrim with her husband and two children.

Does Orlaith McAllister have Instagram?