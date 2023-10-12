Big Brother’s Trish Balusa: her age, job and heart-wrenching reason she entered the house

This year’s Big Brother cast are as diverse and outspoken as ever.

One such contestant is Trish Balusa, who's been praised online for her candid confessions.

She told producers, “I’m very, very left wing. I’m a feminist. I hate the Tories.”

One viewer tweeted, "Trish saying ‘I hate the Tories’ before even going into the house is going to win her some votes #BigBrotherUK #bigbrother."

Trish is definitely not afraid of public opinion, but here's everything else you need to know about her.

Trish from Big Brother ©ITV

Who is Trish Balusa?

Trish is hopefully the feminist hero we all need, and she's one of the contestants on the first series of the Big Brother reboot.

How old is Trish Balusa?

Trish is 33 years old.

Where is Trish Balusa from?

Trish lives in Luton but she was born in Kinshasa, Congo.

“I came to England when I was nine years old, my father came to get me. When we first got to Europe I was so shocked to see a lot of white people,” she told producers.

What does Trish Balusa do?

Trish is a mum, and she’s kept the age and gender of her child private.

Why did Trish Balusa go on Big Brother?

Trish has always known that she’d make the perfect BB contestant.

“I always wanted to apply back in the day, my friends would always be like ‘I think you'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy’! When I saw it was coming back I thought it was the universe telling me something so I just went for it.”

But Trish has another deeper reason to go on the show.

the big brother 2023 housemates ©ITV

“Also, because I want to humanise refugees and immigrants, especially in this political climate. I want people to see that behind the stats and figures, there are real humans.

"We are important simply because we exist, not only when we participate in capitalism. We matter because we are alive and breathing - no human is illegal!”

What would Trish Balusa do if she won Big Brother?

Trish wants the prize money so she can provide a stable home for her child.

“I think my first priority is to sort out my housing situation. The housing crisis is just ridiculous and my housing situation has been unstable. It brings me a lot of mum guilt because I've got a young child. It’s my biggest incentive and motivation to win.”

Although Trish is in it for the right reasons, we’ll have to tune in to see if her fellow housemates agree.