Big Brother’s Zak Srakaew: his age, name and where you have seen him before

Week one of the revamped Big Brother is nearly done and it's already proving to be just as good as we'd hoped.

Just over seven days into Big Brother 2023, one housemate has already been evicted (sorry, Frida Khalifa), groups are already starting to form and there have been approximately 137 arguments over food.

Oh, and we're obsessed with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

We're also obsessed with hunky model-turned-housemate Zak Srakaew, who has previously modelled for the likes of ASOS and BoohooMan.

Let's find out more about him, shall we?

Who is Zak Srakaew?

Zak is one of the Big Brother 2023 housemates set to rule our TV screens for the next six weeks, alongside Jordan Sangha and Kerry Riches.

How old is Zak Srakaew?

He is 28 years old.

Zak and Jordan ©Shuttershock

Where is Zak Srakaew from?

Can you not tell by the northern dulcet tones? Zak is from Manchester, although he was born and spent much of his childhood in Thailand.

He explains, "I actually grew up in the jungle in Thailand. People automatically think I grew up in Manchester but when I tell them my life story they are quite surprised. When I was a kid I used to collect snakes and everything."

How would Zak Srakaew's friends and family describe him?

The 2023 housemate reckons his fam would describe him as "cheeky, funny, and caring" and judging by what we have seen of him so far, they were dead on the money.

zak ©ITV

What does Zak Srakaew do?

He is a model. Please keep up.

Zak also added that he fears his fellow BB housemates might have misconceptions about him due to his career.

"People might judge me because I’m a model," he revealed, "People often have a misconception but I'm a council estate boy. I'm not like a typical model, I'm a down to earth guy. People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got a lot more to offer."

Does Zak Srakaew have Instagram?

You can find Zak on Instagram at @zakyeah, where he already has 109,000 followers. However, his account is private at the moment.