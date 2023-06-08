Adam Collard’s new TV role ‘REVEALED’

by Sarah O'Byrne |

It looks like the iconic bombshell isn’t done with his quest to find love because apparently he'll be on our TV screens again when he reportedly appears on Celebs Go Dating.

We can’t wait to see him use his patented intense eye contact to charm someone before our very eyes.

paige and adam together in the villa ©ITV

According to The Sun, Adam will be joined by Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows for the new series of the E4 dating show.

"Chloe and Adam are two of the best Islanders ever, and bosses see their signings as a real coup.

"Adam is one of the country's best known bachelors, but viewers will see another side to him as he moves on from his villa past," a source told the publication.

adam caused a stir on love island series four and series eight ©ITV

They added, "While Chloe is finally ready to meet a new man after her split and her personality is sure to shine on the show."

We will definitely be tuning in to see him flirt his way into someone’s heart again.

Will he pull a Joey Essex and charm a fellow celeb off their feet? It could even be Chloe... Only time will tell.

chloe burrows is reportedly going on celebs go dating ©ITV

Adam first appeared on Love Island series four as his season’s opening bombshell, and he has gone down in Love Island history as one of the hottest and most controversial bombshells ever. He went through girls in record time, switching from Kendall Rae Knight to Rosie Williams to Zara McDermott in a matter of episodes.

But once wasn’t enough for Adam, as he then reappeared on the show a few years later for series eight looking somehow even taller and more ripped. He is currently the only person to ever re-enter the villa -here’s hoping that the social media storm from his entrance has encouraged producers to repeat the pattern this year.

Adam left the show with Welsh princess Paige, just before the final, but the pair split up after a couple of months following cheating allegations aka nugget gate. Once a player, always a player.

Let’s hope Adam has put his bad boy past behind him for good and this stint on Celebs Go Dating will result in a Mrs. Collard.