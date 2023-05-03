Inside Olivia Bowen’s luxe vacay

by heat staff |

We’ve got serious holiday envy after watching Olivia and Alex Bowen swap the drizzly UK spring for the sun and white sand beaches of Barbados, with their gorgeous ten-month-old baby, Abel, in tow.

The cute couple – who met on Love Island in 2016 – posted pictures and videos of themselves enjoying pool time and beach toddles with their adorable son, with Olivia, 29, making sure she’d packed plenty of gorgeous bikinis and dresses to show off on the ’gram.

Staying at a luxury hotel – where the stunning rooms cost almost $1,000 a night – the pair no doubt also indulged in some of the VIP experiences offered by the resort, including decadent spa treatments, water sports, and excursions.

Olivia shared a baby-free evening with fans, too, telling them she and Alex were “a few rum punches down at this point”, perhaps indulging in the hotel’s collection of over 150. We’d definitely aim to try them all.

And after surviving the nine-hour flight to the Caribbean island, we’re not surprised Olivia was keen to show off how well- behaved Abel had been. She said, “I cannot believe this little boy on our flight to Barbados. He was just amazing. Smiling, laughing, walking around and playing with the cabin crew.”

While some celeb mums have recently found themselves in hot water for complaining about looking after their kids while enjoying the comfort of business class seats, Olivia was happy to dish out some top tips for a family flight. She shared, “Alex and I proper tag teamed! Lots of walking up and down the plane, snacks and new toys Abel’s never seen before.” Take note, Sam and Billie Faiers…

Olivia and Alex tied the knot in 2018, with Olivia saying recently that it was “so lovely” to see Alex as a dad, adding, “It’s what he always wanted”. And fans were thrilled to see Love Island’s golden couple enjoying their lavish holiday with their son, with one writing, “Their family is the ultimate goals,” as another agreed saying, “Such a beautiful fairy tale.”