EXCLUSIVE Becky Hill exposes the ‘unvibey’ Love Island scenes and LOL

We know, we know it’s been over a year since the eighth series of Love Island and when Becky Hill and Joel Corry performed in the villa but when we caught up with the former Voice contestant, her we had to ask about it.

Turns out, it wasn’t as fun as you’d expect and if we were Becky we’d be #fuming.

(Speaking of Coco there’s been rumours flying around that she’s dating Joel Corry)

Anyway, when we went backstage (!!!) at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee we asked Becky a bunch of stuff. But what we really needed to know was the Love Island tea and let’s just say – she didn’t disappoint.

After we asked if she’s friendly with any of the Islanders she admitted, “I wasn’t allowed to talk to the Islanders at the time. There was too many COVID regulations in place.

“I was not allowed. I was in and out.”

Becky then went on to say, “It was interesting [ the experience ] . The sound… It was funny because it was so quiet in the villa and when I was performing my tracks they had the speaks so low, that you could hear people breathing.

“It was pretty unvibey,” she joked.

However she did add, “But it was very surreal being there and I went around the entire villa taking pictures everywhere and I went to the gym section lifted some weights, went to the firepit and took so pictures there. It was very fun.”

During our chat, Becky also spoke about being a judge on Project Icon alongside Jason Derulo and Frank Harris.

“It was an incredible experience for me,” she began.

“Dylan And The Moon opened up main stage [ at Radio 1’s Big Weekend ] and that was part of his prize – to get signed to Jason’s label and to open up main stage.

“It’s so lovely to see him flourish from a talent show because it’s so rare.”

And when we spoke about Becky’s incredible career over the years - from being a contestant on The Voice to her iconic smash hits – she reflected on just how far she’s come.

“I don’t think there’s a day that doesn’t go by where I feel like I’m living in a parallel universe and the real Becky is working a bar job, back in Bewdley, hating life like I was before I left for The Voice.

“So I feel incredibly blessed and incredibly lucky and as much as it’s taken a lot of hard work, it isn’t ever given to you.

"My dad always taught me that you should work hard for something that you want and I watched my parents do jobs that they hated for years and I always vowed to myself that I would do something that I love and I’ve just been lucky enough to have that set out for me."