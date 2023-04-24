Love Island’s Chloe Burrows exposes ‘disgusting’ ORGY in the villa

If a contestant from Love Island 2021 was going to drop a bombshell about a villa orgy, in fact if it was going to be any contestant from any season, it was going to be Chloe Burrows.

Coming in second alongside then boyfriend Toby Aromolaran, Chloe was a chaotic Islander who fans absolutely adored purely based on her iconic facial expressions.

chloe and toby in the villa together

Since she left the villa, Chloe and her BFF Millie Court – who actually went on to win the show alongside Liam Reardon - has found major success in all areas.

Just this month Chloe took part in the Danny Dyer presented show Scared of the Dark alongside former Goggleboxstar, Scarlett Moffatt and in the past year has been holidaying with her bestie non-stop. Oh to be a Love Island contestant.

Somebody also thought it was a good idea to give Chloe her own TV show called Chloe vs The World and honestly that person deserves a raise.

Although, surprisingly, it wasn’t on her own show that Chloe dished all the deets on the ‘disgusting’ villa orgy it was during her time on The Fellas podcast.

Chatting to hosts Josh and Calfreezy, Chloe admitted that on the last day in the villa the finalists were involved in some rather saucy scenes.

"Because we knew we’d finished filming for the series, but we still had mics on, on the last night everyone got into bed, and it was just like some massive orgy," she explained.

She also added that although everybody thought her and Toby were always at it, it was in fact Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish who were "top shaggers." Truly iconic.

Chatting about the last night Chloe did not hold back with the details as she continued, "People were running back to the toilet.”

The final consisted of winners Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby with Faye Winter and Teddy Soares coming in third and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank in fourth place. Just thought we would paint the perfect picture for you there.

Chloe went on to admit they all had a moment of realisation, “Someone started laughing and we were like ‘That’s the most disgusting thing we’ve ever done.’”

Chloe was quick to clear up they weren't ALL swapping bodily fluids with each other, “It wasn’t an orgy but every single bed was going at it.”

No more info needed, Chloe, that's enough from you.