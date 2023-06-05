Eyal Booker FINALLY breaks silence on Megan Barton-Hanson’s ‘feud’ with Scott Disick

by Sarah O'Byrne |

Everyone’s favourite curly-haired Love Islanddreamboat, Eyal Booker, joined Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast last week and resurrected a story we had somehow forgotten about.

We’re of course referring to when Scott Disick slid into Megan Barton-Hanson’s DMs and branded her 'disrespectful'. Remember he watched Love Island 2018, saw what went down with Eyal and Megan in the villa and then messaged her?

It was undoubtedly one of the most confusing and hilarious news stories of 2020.

©ITV

Scott previously addressed the messages, but now Eyal has spoken out about it and honestly, we’re thrilled to be reminded of this scandal, and will use any excuse to revisit that iconic message. Our highlight is Scott using the phrase ‘mugging him off'.

LOL.

In Jamie's podcast, Eyal touched on the famous links he's made since living in L.A. and we’re not just talking about TOWIE's Chloe Sims, nope. Right now, we’re focusing on his bromance with Lord Disick himself.

For those who don’t see the connection (and we don’t blame you), Scott and Eyal dated sisters at the same time, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Amelia Hamlin and Delilah Hamlin. Although none of them are still together, we can’t help but wish Scott and Eyal had a future as brothers-in-law.

scott's rogue DM to megan ©Instagram / meganbartonhanson

Eyal told Jamie about how the pair grew familiar when the sisters would FaceTime each other. Scott, like the rest of us, wanted to know more about Eyal and promptly binged the entire fourth series of Love Island. We’ve all been there.

In a move that shocked the nation, and spurned on by his new Love Island obsession, Scott reached out to Megan Barton-Hanson, whom Eyal was briefly coupled up with on the show. This would be a weird thing to do in the first place, but it had also been two years since Megan and Eyal had their drama in the villa.

Eyal explained Scott’s motives, saying that he was "angry that I was disrespected because he got to know me as who I am and what he thought I was and he was like, 'How dare this girl treat him like that!'"

He continued, “Sometimes he forgets who he is because he’s just a normal person at the end of the day and he thought, 'F--k it, I love this guy, I’m going to send a message and stick up for him!'”

Eyal then touched on one of our favourite theories at the time.

“There was this whole media storm of, ‘What happened, did Eyal write it from Scott’s phone?’ We hadn't even met at this time Scott and I. We had just FaceTimed because of the girls [ Amelia and Delilah - their now ex-girlfriends ] .