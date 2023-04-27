Love Island’s Finn Tapp hangs out with ‘misrepresented’ Islander following Paige Turley ‘split’

It's not uncommon for Love Island stars from different series to hook-up, get together, get engaged, or just become pals; they all go to the same parties, collab with the same four people, get free Hello Fresh packages on the regs and go on each other's podcasts. Where is the lie? We'll wait.

As such, Islanders from different series appearing on each other's TikTok pages and Instagram stories isn't exactly a new phenomena for us at heatworld, but there are SOME Islanders we would just never put together – be it romantic or platonic – in a million seasons of Love Island, and it when it happens, it's a drop your biscuit in your tea moment at the heatworld office.

Guess what? We've lost the biscuit. An unpredictable pairing has occurred this week involving someone who's already hitting headlines for his alleged break-up – Love Island 2020 star Finn Tapp.

Paige and Finn met on winter Love Island 2020 (ITV) ©ITV

Earlier this week, news of his reported split from girlfriend Paige Turley (after three years together) rattled the showbiz world and here we are days later and he's been spotted with a somewhat controversial Islander in LA of all places.

Instagram/finley__tapp

See? Is your brain slowly shutting down at the thought of those two lads hanging out together sharing Love Island war stories? At the very least, you've probably lost a Digestive.

From the looks of their socials, the pair are currently in LA on a gifted PR/press trip courtesy of Visit West Hollywood and Visit the USA (we think to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world-famous Hollywood sign). Don't worry, we were totally busy anyway.

Now, we've been on a fair few press trips in our time and we can tell you, as glamorous as they appear, they're always a bit messy and wild, so we can only imagine what these two Love Island lads have been up to together in Hollywood behind-the-scenes. We're talking the content that didn't make Instagram...

To be fair to Luca, he has been through a high-profile Love Island break-up with Gemma Owen in the last few months, so he's probably a sensible shoulder for Finn to lean and cry on right now. If anyone knows how to pick yourself up after a press-heavy Love Island break-up it's Mr Bish.

Luca Bish (Getty) ©Getty

While Finn is in LA, Paige is apparently back home in Scotland, having recently moved out of their Manchester home.

"Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end," a source told The Sun.

"Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next."

The pair first met in the South African villa back in 2020 and sailed through the series. They moved in together soon after, due to lockdown and appeared to be totally loved up.

The only Love Island winners still together are Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.