Love Island’s Georgia Harrison teases ‘rekindling romance’ with ex on All Stars

Love Island is back Back BACK as some of the show's most memorable contestants return to the villa for the second (or in some cases, third) shot at finding love. That's right, Love Island: All Stars is just days away - it starts on Monday 15 January, FYI - and we can't wait for the Islanders to be back on our screens.

We're particularly excited to see Love Island 2017 star Georgia Harrison make her Love Island comeback as, frankly, she was done dirty during her first stint in the villa. Remember when she entered as a bombshell and was forced to couple up with someone immediately, making the rather unfortunate decision to pick Kem Cetinay just after he'd gone official with Amber Davies? Let's hope Georgia has more luck this time around, eh?

Following her ill-fated coupling with Kem, Georgia went on to get with Sam Gowland and their relationship continued for a little while outside the villa. Her Love Island romances didn't end there though, as she also dated Love Island 2015's Joshua Ritchie and sparked rumours she was having a baby with him. Fast forward to the present day and even though there's a bevy of hot new men like Chris Taylor, Toby Aromolaran and Luis Morrison for her to couple up with on All Stars, Georgia has teased that she could reunite with one of her exes on the show.

Speaking from South Africa, where she's isolating in a holding villa before the show stars, Georgia said, "There's no one I’ve particularly got my eye on right now, not romantically. I think that's a good way to be going in there because I really just want to be open and see who I genuinely connect with.

"I might have like a couple of exes looming that could potentially come in, but I'm on good terms with them as well so there could also be the option to rekindle.”

As for what she's looking for in a man, Georgia revealed she wants someone genuine and it sounds like she's more than willing to call out the fakes.

“I’m going to be looking out for authenticity. I’ve definitely been burned in the past with men so I’ll spot from a mile off if someone’s fake or they’re just acting like they have feeling for me for attention," she explained.

"I'm going to make sure to avoid those sorts of people and try and find someone that really genuinely is connecting with me and is looking for love.”

