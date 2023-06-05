Lana Jenkins spotted with Love Island royalty and we have so many questions

Like most influential British celebs this week, Love Island star Lana Jenkins was invited to watch Beyoncé slay the UK leg of her Renaissance world tour in a glam private box at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We know – FINALLY a good, positive, inclusive use of a football stadium.

Now, no shade intended, but there are some people in life – especially in the diverse and haphazard world of celebrity – that you just can't ever imagine meeting one another. A few examples? Off the top of our heads:

Jedward and Davide Sanclimenti – never gonna happen.

But these celebs do run in very close circles and even at heatworld we are occasionally left surprised by the odd surprise crossover here and there.

Lana Jenkins

The former Islander was invited to watch Queen Bey SLAY by PrettyLittleThing over the weekend (which means that Lana Jenkins might have just lived out our idea of the perfect night out).

But it appears that Lana wasn't the only iconic Islander on PrettyLittleThing's guest list for some weekend Bey time. An Instagram story post by none other than Love Island 2022 finalist Gemma Owen revealed that the nepo baby Islander had also been invited to celebrate with PLT.

Gemma Owen made it to the final of Love Island 2022

Gemma shared a group snap (originally posted by Amy Simon, PLT's Global Head of PR and Talent) of herself next to Lana from inside the PLT box this weekend and now do you see what we mean? Yes, they've both been on Love Island and, yes, they both have dealings with PLT, but never in our wildest Love Island dreams would we ever put these two together EVER.

Again, no shade intended to either of these legends.

Instagram/gemowen_1

These Love Island ladies were also joined by the likes of model Cara Black, YouTuber and podcaster Anastasia Kingsnorth, former Gogglebox star Joe Baggs, YouTuber Nella Rose, influencer Channon Mooney and the love of all our lives, GKBarry aka Grace Keeling.

Side note, it's nice to know that even these heatworld legends can go feral fangirl like the rest of us when breathing in the same air as Beyoncé.

Ladies, if you're reading this, we want you to know that we feel a little closer to you.