We found the hair Love Island’s Leah Taylor was rocking the last time she saw Molly Marsh

Eagle-eyed (well, eared – so maybe bat-eared?) Love Island fans might've noticed a throwaway comment one Molly Marsh made last night when she caught sight of new blonde bombshell Leah Taylor for the first time.

It was an observation that, for some reason, Love Island 2023 editors whizzed past during last night's nail-biting episode, but it's nevertheless got a lot of fans talking.

Leah Taylor (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

Upon catching sight of Leah from the terrace – while Leah and fellow newbie Charlotte Sumner were treated to a three-course dinner date with Mitchel Taylor, Tyrique Hyde and Zachariah Noble (suddenly noticing how iconic these boys' names are) – Molly noted that Leah could be her friend, erm, Leah.

Molly went on to explain to her fellow Islanders that the new blonde bombshell looks like her friend (IRL) Leah, but that she hasn't seen her since she dyed her hair.

Molly Marsh spotting 'friend' Leah from the terrace (©ITV Plc) ©(©ITV Plc)

Naturally, we just HAD to scroll right to the bottom of Leah's Instagram grid to find said hair colour – because frankly we couldn't imagine her hair looking any more perfect than it does on our screens right now – and 'cause we're heatworld and scarily good at our jobs, we did. And, yeah, Molly could be forgiven for not recognising her friend immediately cause WHO IS THIS?

We give you dark brunette Leah and we have SO many thoughts; so many, in fact, that we've had to narrow those thoughts down to three:

The villain energy this is giving – she looks like Leah's evil twin waiting for Casa Amor.

She looks the spit of her best friend Maura Higgins.

We're getting Love Island villain energy from these silky, brunette locks, in that we can see some sort of Olivia Hawkins/Coco Lodge hybrid in this pic...

At this early stage we're not exactly sure how Leah and Molly know each other (nor whether Molly is even thinking of the right person), but no doubt there's some sort of story here – let's just all just hope it mirrors that of Zara Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins cause we're addicted to the #dramz.